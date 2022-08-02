Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton returned home July 31 to discuss what her work as director of the Ohio Department of Health during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic taught her about leadership and how her experiences growing up, her community and faith shaped her life.
Acton, who said she spent a lot of time at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown as a youth, told the 165 people in attendance at the JCC for her J. Newman Levy Speaker Series talk that Youngstown “was with me during the pandemic” during the adversity she faced and that her community continues to mean a lot to her.
Acton is no stranger to adversity she told attendees of her difficult childhood that included being removed from her mother’s custody after her parents divorced and being homeless for a time, living in a tent during the wintertime. She later moved and said she found herself in a much better situation, including more stability and better education. She saw the difference this made in her life and realized what that meant for other children without the same opportunities.
That experience drove her to want to help others and helped her deal with adversity, she said.
“My childhood certainly made me good in a crisis,” Acton said.
She said she also became hyper-vigilant about any potential trouble, which she said served her well when the first evidence of the pandemic showed up. For instance, Acton told the crowd she noticed something in a World Health Organization epidemiologist’s voice during a BBC report on reports about a new virus out of Wuhan, China.
“I could just tell a little sense of alarm and it just got my antenna up,” she said.
As the Midwest representative to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020, she heard more about the virus and knew there was a need to act and act fast, she said.
She also learned a lot from her Jewish upbringing.
“Greeting the humanity of one another is my goal,” Acton told the Columbus Jewish News. “That’s what my Judaism taught me. I think that’s what all religions teach about kindness and fierce kindness and social justice.”
This influence is what led her to fight for public health even as she faced protests and threats, she said.
“Studying social justice, studying Abraham Joshua Heschel going marching alongside Martin Luther King were big influences in my life,” Acton said. “And they’re part of the reason why” she felt compelled to act during the pandemic despite the push back she faced. “It’s not that I wanted to take on the world, but there are moments that you face where you can’t look the other way and all of us faces and we will face them again and again in history.”
During her talk, Acton told attendees three things were essential to her leadership during the pandemic: being willing to speak harsh truths; creating a common space to communicate information and empowering others.
Honesty, even when it’s difficult, is important, she said.
“I like the brutal, hard reality because that’s how I can begin to solve things,” Acton said during her talk. Also, honesty “is what people are craving,” she said.
Such honesty does not mean she is not hopeful, but the key is readiness, Acton said.
“I’m a very hopeful person,” she said. “I have a lot of optimism but hope is optimism with a plan” and she wanted to communicate this plan, this strategy clearly to the public.
That is why she spoke so plainly on her many press briefings, she said. That and the fact that she missed the CDC press training because she fractured her hip right before the training started when she tripped over her dog, Acton said.
Beyond meeting the public’s desire for honesty, Acton said she was able to relate to the audience because she saw them as her patients.
“I think I was able to talk to folks more like a doctor, because in my heart, my goal was I have 11.7 million patients,” she said. “And there is no mandate or law that I can write that is going to save everyone. What Ohioans do ... to pull one another up on the life raft is really going to make the difference.”
Acton’s analogy about a life raft showed up again as she discussed another key to leadership during the pandemic; the importance of empowering others. The idea of empowering others, of community members caring about one another is inherently Jewish and something she learned as part of her Jewish upbringing, Acton said.
“Kindness is a fierce call to justice and kindness is an age-old enduring principle” that was a part of her Jewish studies, she said during the talk.
The idea is empowering people to help one another, to tackle a problem as a community based upon “this enduring principle where we see the humanity in one another.”
She sought to foster that sense of community, she said.
In an effort to drive this point home, Acton teamed up with Ryan Vesler, the founder and CEO of Homage, a T-shirt company in Columbus, on shirts that said “not all heroes wear capes.” Vesler approached her in March 2020 about the idea and she thought it would help the effort to bring the community together. Proceeds from the sale of these items support Huckleberry House in Columbus, whose programs assist youth at risk from violence, neglect, poverty and homelessness.
“I knew in my heart that this was going to be a relay race, a baton pass from one person to the next. And I told him before this is over, everyone of us is going to be called to act.”
She likened the days after the pandemic first swept Ohio in March 2020 as a “9/11 moment” when people came together as a community. Acton said she “knew that people would have this goodwill and want to help one another.”
The third aspect of leadership that helps bring the other two together is ensuring there is a common space or place to inform people. Acton said it is essential to have a place to communicate to the public so they know those brutal truths, the realities they face and are in a position to act collectively as a community. Ensuring this “ritualized holding space” as Acton called it, is key.
Despite her push to bring people together, to acknowledge their common humanity, Acton faced hatred, antisemitism and armed threats during her tenure as director of the Ohio Department of Health. She said this began with at a news conference where Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked her about her plans to hold a virtual seder. She responded that she made “a mean matzo ball soup” and then the antisemitism began, Acton said.
The hate increased when former President Donald Trump tweeted to his supporters to “activate and liberate” in the face of COVID-19 health requirements, she said. That is when all of the hate and threats “came en masse,” she said, adding that she needed executive protection after protesters showed up at her home with assault rifles.
However that is not why she eventually stepped down, Acton said. Instead, it was the growing number of state legislative orders she was receiving from Ohio lawmakers that Acton thought were not in the interest of public health.
When she received an order from former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder “that I was just absolutely sure would kill people” that she decided to leave.
Two weeks later Householder was removed from office due to his alleged role in a massive corruption scheme with FirstEnergy Corp.
Acton, who is now director of RAPID 5, a Columbus-based nonprofit, told CJN and other reporters after the event that her message to Ohio in continuing to battle the pandemic is “We need grace. We need a little mercy more than ever. This is a time where we need to reach out and pull together and help co-create the world we want to live in.”
In addition to looking ahead, Acton is advocating for assessing what went wrong in the initial response to the pandemic from the federal government and others, calling for a “9/11 style commission” to assess what could have been done better.
And for anyone who thinks of Acton as someone extraordinary, she has a different take.
“I was an ordinary person who just found myself in the cross-hairs of history,” Acton told attendees.