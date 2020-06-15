One day, Dr. Amy Acton was telling Ohioans how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two days later, she was appearing with “Sesame Street” characters offering advice to children around the world.
Acton, who resigned June 11 as director of the Ohio Department of Health but will stay on as DeWine’s chief health adviser, participated in a special town hall hosted by "Sesame Street” and CNN on June 13, “The ABC’s of COVID-19.”
The hourlong show dealt with summer safety, play dates, school and how families are dealing during the pandemic. Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Grover appeared. The program was moderated by CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill Big Bird. Olympic gold medalists Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles also appeared.
Acton, who was named department of health director in February 2019, was asked about when children can visit grandparents and about play dates with friends.
She said it may be possible soon to start seeing family members again, but urged caution.
“One of the most important things though is that we always tell the truth,” Acton said. “If we’re not feeling good, we should tell an adult that we don’t feel good because that’s not a good time to go visit. But your family might decide now might be an OK time to visit.”
As far as play dates, she said, “Families are picking other families to pair up with, so you kind of become two families that get together and that’s the same families you always get together with and that helps you keep safe as well.”
In Ohio, Acton said, “We have a thing about being superheroes. We know all kids can be superheroes. We say, ‘Don your capes and don your masks.’ So every time you put on this mask, you're being a superhero and when kids do that, they’re really keeping everyone safe. You keep me safe and I keep you safe.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced June 11 Acton will begin serving as his chief health adviser effective at the end of business that day. Lance Himes, who previously served as ODH’s director, was named interim director.
“Let me say how very grateful I am for Dr. Acton’s selfless and tireless service to the people of Ohio as our Ohio Department of Health director,” DeWine said. “It’s true that not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear a white coat embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton.”
In her new role, Acton will take a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing health and well-being for all Ohioans. In addition to advising on health issues, she will continue to focus on the COVID-19 crisis.
“I’ve asked her to take a step back, take a bigger picture look,” DeWine said. “While the decisions (on responding to COVID-19) were always mine, her counsel has been superb, and I will always believe and know that many, many lives have been saved because of the advice that I received from her and from the great work that she did.”
Acton said she has been reflecting lately at the scope of work it entails to lead an agency that she is passionate about. She said it was sort of three jobs in one: Leading the usual work of the public health agency, facing the unprecedented pandemic and providing counsel to the governor.
“I’m a person who really has a very strong sense of wanting to do my very best and didn’t want to let any of these things be shortchanged,” Acton said. “So, I really want to empower the team back at ODH to keep doing that work, and I’m going to keep advising and working with them. But I feel with the pandemic and what the governor is doing for really promoting the health of Ohioans – I want to give that my complete attention.”
Working as Ohio Department of Health director during a pandemic wasn’t sustainable for her, Acton said, noting she woke up at 4 a.m. to read and stayed up late into the night. She also wants to spend more time with her family.
She extended a special thank you to Ohio residents.
“Ohioans: You have saved lives,” A ton said. “You’ve done this. And it is my honor to continue to work on this alongside of you and to witness what you have done already, what you are doing right now, to get back into our lives, and do so as safely as you can. And I look forward to witnessing what you are going to do next.”
Acton, a Youngstown native, became a hero for her calm demeanor at regular press conferences to update residents on the pandemic. As a result, a T-shirt was created in her honor as well as a bobblehead. She also received the Spirit of Columbus Award.
But along the way, she was sued multiple times by business owners, faced a legislative effort to strip her of authority and was the target of protests, including some people carrying guns, outside of home in Bexley, a Columbus suburb.
Statehouse demonstrations featured signs bearing anti-Semitic messages; state Sen. Andrew Brenner and his wife made comments comparing a statement from Acton to being in Nazi Germany; and state Rep. Nino Vitale referenced her with an anti-Semitic slur.
Acton lived in 18 different places in a 12-year period, including in a tent when she was homeless on Youngstown’s north side.
She previously served on the board of Columbus Jewish Day School in New Albany, where her children attended and served on the board of Congregation Beth Tikvah in Worthington, where she was a member.
“That was a great home for me,” she said of Beth Tikvah. “It is a Reform synagogue, but one that was started by a group of university professors, many of whom I knew.”
