Dr. Amy Acton has resigned from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's administration, where she served as the governor's chief health adviser.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the resignation, saying Acton will return to the Columbus Foundation where she previously worked. 

“Her passion for public health helped position Ohio as well as we could be as we faced the early stages of COVID-19," DeWine said during an Aug. 4 press conference

Acton previously served as director of the Ohio Department of Health, until she stepped down June 11

The Ohio Department of Health has been led by interim Director Lance Himes since Acton stepped down.

