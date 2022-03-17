As part of its Way Forward Leader Lunch Break series, the Cleveland Leadership Center hosted a virtual two-year pandemic retrospective with former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton on March 17.
The first woman physician appointed to Ohio’s top public health position, Acton left her ODH role on June 11, 2020, and left Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration in August 2020. She became vice president of Human:Kind at The Columbus Foundation on Feb. 4, 2021, leaving that position to consider an Ohio Senate seat, which she ultimately did not pursue. During her time in DeWine’s administration, Acton, who is Jewish, became the target of several protests outside her Bexley home in May 2020, and was subjected to antisemitic conspiracy theories and harassment.
In December 2021, Acton was tapped to serve on Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb’s transition team, one of more than 75 community members and leaders helping the then-mayor-elect prepare for his first 100 days leading the city.
The talk was introduced by Cleveland Leader Center President and CEO Marianne Crosley, recalling that it was just two years ago that COVID-19 changed our way of life and how Acton’s guidance made the difference.
“She was the encouraging voice we heard at 2 p.m. every day,” she said. “Her advice guided our actions and quieted our fears. This was not a spot in the limelight that Dr. Action ever envisioned nor one that she sought, but it was one in which she shone brightly.”
Following a brief May 2020 video, “The Leader We Wish We All Had” by The New York Times that detailed her leadership and guidance through Ohio’s early pandemic response, Acton’s talk ranged from her rough childhood in Youngstown, her journey to become a doctor, how she found herself in Ohio’s top health position and the guiding force she became for both Ohioans and people nationwide.
Through all the controversy and public pushback throughout the beginning of the pandemic, what truly shone through was the love people had for each other, Acton said, addressing over 160 viewers.
“There was so much more love than hate,” she said, referencing the lawsuits and rhetoric directed towards her during the early stages of COVID-19 lockdowns in Ohio. “Had there not been someone with a giant gun in my front yard, I would’ve gone out there. There were so many people hurting, dealing with real things we wanted to understand. But, I want to tell you there was a lot of love going on behind the scenes.”
Acton recalled how communities banded together, uplifting each other during a time when it was so difficult to find the positive amid a sea of hardships.
“People started doing things for one another,” she said. “It was Republicans, Democrats, young, old. I started seeing that over and over again – that most Ohioans were trying to grow together. That spirit, we felt it. That’s how we flattened the curve.”
As Ohio moves through a new stage of the pandemic, with lower infection rates, deaths and relaxed restrictions, Acton said everyone needs to understand how different we are as a result of the past two years.
“We’re all going to emerge differently,” she said. “We’re all growing and evolving as people, and we’re all going to have to have a tremendous amount of capacity. ... If enough of us do the right thing most of the time, all of us will get through. We don’t realize, I think, how powerful we are collectively.”
Following her pandemic retrospective, Acton took questions from the audience – both submitted live and through email. The questions ranged how she got through the hardships of COVID-19, how her philanthropic background plays into her health advocacy and what life will be like going forward.
“I think the time to come will not quite be the same, but we are very resilient,” she said. “This is going to be asking more of us, but we have more to give. I refuse to not see this as a win-win. When we put our minds together, we have to think outside of the box. Have grace and mercy for each other. When we mess up and have a bad day, forgive yourself.”
As for her own personal and professional future, Acton said she’s hoping life goes back to normal.
“I am trying to figure out how I can best give back,” she said. “I want to keep doing the work I’ve always done. I tend to take leaps of faith. My goal is I realized I really want to be in Ohio. I want to take whatever goodwill that has been generated and put that back to the people. So, stay tuned while I figure it out.”
Acton was recently named Ohio’s women of the year by USA Today, a recognition of women across the country who have made a significant impact.
