Dr. Amy Acton is stepping down from her role as director of the Ohio Department of Health, effective June 11.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement June 11 during a press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.
"While the decisions (on responding to COVID-19) were always mine, her counsel has been superb, and I will always believe and know that many, many lives have been saved because of the advice that I received from her and from the great work that she did," DeWine said.
Acton will stay on as DeWine's chief health adviser. In that role, she will continue to serve the state of Ohio in a meaningful way, DeWine said, taking a comprehensive and holistic approach to addressing the health and well-being of all Ohioans. She will continue to focus on the COVID-19 crisis.
"I've asked her to take a step back, take a bigger picture look," DeWine said.
She will now have the opportunity to look at public health issues affecting Ohioans above and beyond COVID-19, he said.
Acton said she has been reflecting lately at the scope of work it entails to lead an agency that she is passionate about. She said it was sort of three jobs in one: Leading the usual work of the public health agency, facing the unprecedented pandemic and providing counsel to the governor.
"I'm a person who really has a very strong sense of wanting to do my very best, and didn't want to let any of these things be shortchanged," Acton said. "So I really want to empower the team back at ODH to keep doing that work, and I'm going to keep advising and working with them. But I feel with the pandemic and what the governor is doing for really promoting the health of Ohioans – I want to give that my complete attention."
Working as ODH director during a pandemic wasn't sustainable for her, Acton said, noting she would wake up at 4 a.m. to read and stay up late into the night.
She extended a special thank-you to Ohio residents.
"Ohioans: You have saved lives. You've done this. And it is my honor to continue to work on this alongside of you and to witness what you have done already, what you are doing right now, to get back into our lives, and do so as safely as you can. And I look forward to witnessing what you are going to do next," Acton said.
A pandemic disrupts us, she said.
"This little virus that we can't see – in some ways it's been bigger than all of us. But I think it's also opened us to see things in new lights, it's woken us up, it's creating new opportunities," Acton said. "I am here. I'm more determined than ever to advance the health and well-being Ohioans and to serve on behalf of the governor."
Lance Himes, who served as a past ODH interim director, will again assume the duties of interim director, DeWine said.
"It's true not all heroes wear capes. Some of them do, in fact, wear a white coat. And this particular hero's white coat is embossed with the name 'Dr. Amy Acton,'" DeWine said.