Dr. Amy Acton is stepping down from her position as vice president of Human:Kind at The Columbus Foundation to further consider running for Ohio’s United States Senate seat.
The Senate position in consideration, currently held by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, will be available upon his retirement in 2022.
In her emailed announcement Feb. 4, Acton, a Democrat, said her reason behind debating the Senate run is hearing calls for help from Ohio residents.
“Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face,” Acton said in the announcement. “They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them, and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support. For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time.”
Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health, stepped down from that role on June 11, 2020. She left Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration in August 2020. She officially started her role at the Columbus Foundation in Columbus as of Sept. 1, 2020.
During her time in DeWine’s administration, Acton became the target of protests outside her Bexley home on three separate occasions in May 2020, and was subjected to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and harassment.
Whispers of Acton’s rumored interest in the Senate seat started in late January with news organizations reporting that discussions have been held regarding Acton running for political office.
Still unsure if her near future contains a Senate campaign, Acton said she will push to aid Ohioans through any position she holds.
“Whatever my decision, I know with absolute certainty I won’t stop working to provide healing and hope to all Ohioans,” Acton said.