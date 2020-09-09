Actor and comedian Kathy Najimy will discuss her journey from acting to activism during the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland’s opening meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Sept. 15.
Najimy is best known for her roles in the films “Sister Act,” “Hocus Pocus” and “Rat Race.” She is also known for supporting human rights issues, including womens’ and girls’ rights and AIDS awareness.
In an exclusive email interview with the Cleveland Jewish News, Najimy touched on her connection to NCJW and her talking points at the free event.
CJN: What is your connection to NCJW?
Najimy: I spoke at a NCJW Pittsburgh event a few years ago and we had such a great, important time together. It’s a committed, smart group of women who care about social justice and have gathered to make a difference in their community and beyond. And they have wicked senses of humor. My kind of humans.
CJN: Why is NCJW important to you?
Najimy: Now, more than ever, we need to unite to hold on to our basic freedoms and prevent change that will affect human/women’s rights, protect the lives of all people, especially those unfairly targeted due to racism and bigotry, and to keep solvent the liberties and respect we’ve worked so hard for. This is a group that has a fierce vision and executes with compassion and strength.
CJN: Why did you decide to speak at this event?
Najimy: I love this organization, have spoken at other chapters and found the attendees to be fearlessly committed to justice. They seem to have a collective buoyant sense of humor, optimism and focus that is necessary to make change.
CJN: What will you be speaking about?
Najimy: A bit about my journey as an actor and activist. The state of the world. The upcoming election that will determine not only American’s rights but our place in the world and safety of generations to come. Oh, and a couple of show biz tales.
CJN: How did you get into activism?
Najimy: I learned at an early age I had a low tolerance for injustice. I watched the brilliant women in my extended family get no support or encouragement, have their dreams dashed and find little in the world to lift them up and out of the one choice they were given. I found Ms. Magazine as a teen and realized there were others out there like me. I started doing political theater, joined the speech class and wrote about where women stand in the spectrum of equality, rights and respect.
In college, I minored in womens’ studies and found that even more satisfying than the acting program. I also formed a feminist guerrilla theater group called “Sisters on Stage” under the head of our women’s studies department and we traveled the city. I then got hired at Planned Parenthood to create a traveling political theater group for teens – writing and speaking about choice, respect, racism, sexual identity and feminism in media, etc. I later became part of the 20-year movement to bring public attention, dignity, hope, health and a cure for those with AIDS.
CJN: What causes are most important to you and why?
Najimy: I’ve learned self-care and uniting/communing with other like-minded folks is imperative to getting anything done right. Choice, equality, respect, freedom, women’s rights, LGBT rights, being part of the giant challenge that is dismantling systemic racism, just a basic respect for equality, democracy and humanity.
CJN: Do you have any connections to Cleveland? If so, what are they?
Najimy: I had a great affair and one of the best hoagies in my life there.
Tune in Sept. 15 to hear more about Najimy’s “great affair” and where she found her best hoagie in town.