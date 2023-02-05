The Cleveland Orchestra has received a $1 million gift from the estate of the late Gay Cull Addicott, a Cleveland Orchestra trustee, to establish the Gay Cull Addicott and Robert R. Cull Fund, according to a news release.
“Gay’s civic pride was anchored by The Cleveland Orchestra, which she believed was among the crown jewels of our city,” Andre Gremillet, president and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, said in the release. “Her dedication and outstanding service to the Orchestra and its mission culminated in her appointment as Trustee for Life on the Orchestra’s board. The Orchestra is in awe of Gay’s unwavering advocacy for music in Cleveland for so many years. We are incredibly grateful to Gay and her family for supporting the Orchestra’s endowment with an estate gift that will help to provide great music to future generations.”
Addicott, who worked as a comedian, public servant and musician, was also a mother and wife. She starred as Annie in Shaker Heights High School’s 1956 production of “Annie Get Your Gun.”