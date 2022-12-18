Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, was elected first vice president and assistant treasurer of the Press Club of Cleveland at its annual meeting Dec. 7 at Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland.
Other officers elected were: Elizabeth McIntyre, executive editor of Crain’s Cleveland Business, president; Bob Rosenbaum, project co-chair of The Heights Observer, second vice president, special projects; Shannon Mortland, director of communications for Oswald Companies, secretary; and Carol Kovach, editor, NEO Catholic magazine, treasurer.