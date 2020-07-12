Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News and president of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish Publication Companies, and Managing Editor Bob Jacob were re-elected to the American Jewish Press Association board of trustees executive committee as officers.
Adelstein was re-elected treasurer, while Jacob was re-elected secretary. Jacob also will serve as chair of the Rockower Awards committee for the second consecutive year.
The announcement was made at the organization’s annual meeting held virtually July 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alan Smason, editor of the Crescent City Jewish News in New Orleans and a former CJN staff reporter and web producer, was elected president.