Kevin S. Adelstein, president and publisher of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, was named to Cleveland Magazine’s inaugural Cleveland 500, a list of the most powerful and influential leaders in our community. This list published in the January issue of the magazine.
The magazine calls the individuals “leaders, doers, visionaries and idea generators who help shape the city.” Also recognized were: Mitchell Balk, president, Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation; Bruce Hennes, CEO, Hennes Communications; Stephen Hoffman, chairman, Mandel Foundation; Stewart Kohl, co-CEO, The Riverside Co.; Erika Rudin-Luria, president, Jewish Federation of Cleveland; Tamar and Milton Maltz, founders, Maltz Foundation; Dan Moulthrop, CEO, The City Club of Cleveland; August Napoli, president and CEO, United Way of Greater Cleveland; and Albert Ratner, president, board of trustees, The Albert B. & Audrey G. Ratner Family Foundation.