Corporate College, Cuyahoga Community College and Smart Business hosted the eighth annual Corporate College Smart 50 Awards Nov. 9 at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland.
The award honors the top 50 executives in Northeast Ohio, along with specialty awards given in three categories – innovation, impact and sustainability.
This year’s honorees includes Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. According to his award bio, Smart Business noted Adelstein’s ability to lead the CJPC team to find “innovative ways to grow and continue to be relevant in the challenging age of media fragmentation.” The bio referenced the company’s “diversified offerings,” including its community magazines, custom publications, events and digital media platforms.
This is the third time Adelstein has been a recipient of the award, having previously been recognized in 2021 and 2018.
Other honorees include Michael and Adam Wallenstein, co-presidents of Neptune Plumbing; Seth Uhrman, CEO of State Industrial Products Inc.; Jill Friedman Helfman and Adrian Thompson, co-partners in charge at Taft; J. David Heller, president and CEO of The NRP Group; Jorge Garcia-Zuazaga, founder and president of Apex Dermatology; Michael Pappas, director of Barnes Wendling CPAs; Andy McCartney, owner and president of Bowden Manufacturing;
David Carr, president and CEO of Brennan Industries; Kyle Braun, CEO of Budget Dumpster; Mark D’Agostino, founder and president of ConnectedHR; Tom Harrison, president and CEO of Corrigan Krause CPAs and Consultants; George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust Co.; Lauren Burke DeVere, president of Fire-Dex; Allison Lanzilotta, president, and Scott Mawaka, CEO of Fleet Response; Todd Barnhart, president and CEO of Gardiner; Kevin Weidinger, president of Great Lakes Fasteners; Sam Falletta, CEO of Incept; Lisa Wittman-Smith, senior vice president, inventory management and business insights at JOANN; Vijay Shankar, president of Kichler Lighting LLC; Marcia J. Ballinger, president of Lorain County Community College; Betsey Mack Nespeca, president of Mack Industries Inc.; Jerry Kelsheimer, president, and Thomas Ferkovic, CEO of Medic Management Group/MMG Healthcare Solutions; Ingrid Tolentino, CEO of MetLife Legal Plans; Travis Mlakar, president and CEO of Millcraft; Chris Noble, vice president and COO of Norman Noble Inc.; Todd Federman, managing director of North Coast Ventures; Anita Bradley, president and CEO of Northern Ohio Recovery Association; Sarah E. Nash, chair, president and CEO of Novagard; Dan Rodenbush, CEO of Oliver Inc.; Victoria Marquard-Schultz, co-founder and CEO of OxyGo; Douglas J. Sibila, president and CEO of Peoples Services Inc.; Adrian Allison, chief relationship officer of the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Jose Vazquez, CEO of Quez Media Marketing; Kevin Beckett, president and CEO of R.W. Beckett Corp.; Benjamin Bebenroth, founder/chief/farmer of Spice Hospitality Group; Ines Rehner, founder and CEO of Sweet Designs Chocolatier; Steve Peplin, CEO of Talan Products Inc.; Anthony Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Tech Elevator; Mike Kennedy, co-CEO of The Kennedy Group; Tom Arcoria, CEO of The Sagamore Cos.; Neil Sethi, president and CEO of Transtar Holding Co.; Jayne Juvan, partner and chair of the mergers and acquisitions and securities and capital markets practice groups at Tucker Ellis LLP; Bill Cosgrove, president and CEO, MBA chairman 2015 at Union Home Mortgage; Charu Ramanathan, co-founder and CEO of Vitalxchange; and Craig Dorn, president and CEO of Youth Opportunities Unlimited.
To read profiles of the honorees, visit sbnonline.com/smart50.