A discussion about “Free Press, Free America: Investigating the Promise of Independent Press” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. March 1 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Panelists will be Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, Akron Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and the Columbus Jewish Publication Company; Lila Mills, leader of the new Cleveland newsroom; Dick Peery, reporter from Call & Post and The Plain Dealer; Denise Polverine, Cleveland Magazine publisher; and Ken Schneck, editor of Buckeye Flame.
Cost is $5 for Maltz Museum members and $10 for nonmembers.
To register, visit bit.ly/3S9c3uw.