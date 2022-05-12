ADL Cleveland welcomed 15 new board members during its April 25 board meeting, bringing the regional board to 60 members in its region, which includes Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.
“We are excited about the newest additions to our regional board,” said James Pasch, ADL Cleveland regional director, in a news release. “Our work has never been more important with hate rising across the country and region. Our annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents showed that 2021 was the highest year on record for antisemitic incidents nationally, in Ohio, and in Western Pennsylvania. Our new board members bring a wealth of knowledge, passion, and skills that will help stop the spread of hate.
“These talented new board members are joining ADL during a critical time. We are expanding our education programs for students, teachers, businesses, and law enforcement professionals; hosting our first annual Walk Against Hate this October; and are increasing our advocacy work in state legislatures across the region to push for lasting change. This slate of accomplished individuals is joining an already strong regional board, and we know the entire board will make a lasting impact throughout our region.”
The new board members are:
• Gary Broadbent, senior vice president and deputy general counsel, Lexington
• Noelle Celeste, COO and director of advancement at The City Club, Cleveland
• Brandon Chrostowski, founder, president and CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, Cleveland
• Samuel Dorf, associate professor of musicology at the University of Dayton, president of the Academic Senate, Dayton
• Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations, strategic marketing at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, Cleveland
• Benjamin Friedman, attorney/real estate investor/adviser, Pittsburgh
• Andrew Gotlieb, Director of Business Development: KeyState Homes & Development, Cleveland
• Beth Henke, senior vice president – deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer at American Eagle Outfitters, Pittsburgh
• David Hopkins, associate attorney: Benesch Law, Cleveland
• Vanessa Tey Iosue, president at Burges & Burges Strategists, Cleveland
• Allison Smith Newsome, associate at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, Cleveland
• Adam Shank, executive director: Ohio Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, Columbus
• Marc Slotnick, Member at Bailey & Wyant, PLLC, Charleston, WV
• Heidi Solomon, retail strategy consultant, Columbus
• Amanda Weinstein, associate professor of economics at The University of Akron and co-host of the podcast: “The Suburban Women Problem,” Akron
ADL is a leading anti-hate organization founded in 1913.