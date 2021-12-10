Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, rabbi and cantor of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, will be a featured speaker at the Anti-Defamation League Cleveland’s annual meeting held virtually Dec. 14.
Also speaking at the event will be ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who will be in conversation with Myers about experiencing and fighting hate with love.
Myers has served as the rabbi and cantor for the Tree of Life since the summer of 2017.
He moved to Pittsburgh after spending decades in ministry in New Jersey and Long Island. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., a Master of Arts degree in Jewish education from the Jewish Theological Seminary, and studied privately with Cantor Zvi Aroni before graduating from the Cantorial School of The Jewish Theological Seminary of America.
After the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, when a heavily armed gunman began shooting in the Tree of Life, Rabbi Myers became the face of the tragedy, according to the ADL’s news release about the event. Eleven people were killed and six were injured.
Since then, Myers has set about sending the key message that love is stronger than hate. He contends that a lack of understanding of our neighbors leads to fear and sometimes loathing, which can lead to acts of violence. Myers has said that if we are ever to remove the “H word” from our society, it must start with pledging not to use that word.
Greenblatt serves on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards and has been recognized on multiple occasions for his leadership at ADL.
He has been named by The NonProfit Times to its list of Top 50 Nonprofit Leaders from 2016-2020. Recode named Greenblatt to its inaugural “Recode 100,” a list of the top 100 people in business and technology. He has been named among the Top 50 Most Influential Leaders in the global Jewish community by The Jerusalem Post, and as one of the Top 50 Jews to follow on Twitter by the JTA.
Before ADL, Greenblatt served in the White House as special assistant to former President Barack Obama and director of the Office of Social Innovation.
He came to that role after a long career in business. In 2002, he co-founded Ethos Brands, the business that launched Ethos Water, a bottled water that helps children around the world access clean water. Ethos was acquired by Starbucks Coffee Company in 2005.