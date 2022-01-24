The Anti-Defamation League Cleveland, which serves Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania, has launched its 2022 Glass Leadership Institute Cohort.
Nine leaders from across Ohio and Pittsburgh were selected for the leadership development program, which empowers young adults to fight hatred and bigotry in their own communities, according to a news release. Participants will engage in interactive sessions that focus on a different aspect of ADL’s work, including civil rights, education, extremism and Israel/antisemitism.
ADL Cleveland’s 2022 GLI class is:
• Nicholas Bush, development and community relations manager for the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation
• Kara Driscoll, marketing and communications manager for the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center
• Michael Gabelman, attorney at Henderson, Mokhtari & Weatherly
• Grant Gravagna, associate finance director at Bellwether Strategies
• Liz Kershner, marketing and programs manager for Americans for Ben-Gurion University
• Scott B. Scheinberg, associate at Jones Day
• Scott Surovjak, associate at Dinsmore & Shohl
• Anne Walton Keller, Judge of the Shaker Heights Municipal Court
• Ngozi Williams, development associate at Silver Hills
Ben Stallsmith, a teacher at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood and a graduate of the 2020 class, is chairing the 2022 program.
In May, the region’s class will attend a virtual National Leadership Summit along with every Glass Leadership Institute participant across ADL’s 25 regional offices.