ADL Cleveland will host its annual meeting Dec. 12 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, featuring a discussion with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and ADL senior vice president of national affairs George Selim.
ADL Cleveland regional director James Pasch, who will serve as moderator, told the Cleveland Jewish News the meeting will serve as a means to facilitate conversation about the recent rise in antisemitism throughout the region and country, and address what the community can do to combat it.
“It’s about discussing where we are right now,” Pasch said. “Discussing where we are in the rising tide of antisemitism and where we are in fighting hate and extremism in all forms. And we don’t just discuss where we hope to be next year, but what we hope to do in the next several years.”
This will be ADL Cleveland’s first in-person annual meeting since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The last two years were held virtually, featuring guests like Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh; Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor and candidate for Ohio governor; and former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. Welcoming Greenblatt and Selim felt like the next step, Pasch said.
“Looking at the rise of antisemitism in Ohio alone, you don’t have to look further than this past weekend where Proud Boys, white supremacists and protesters showed up to a canceled event,” Pasch said, referencing Red Oak Community School’s canceled “Holi-Drag Storytime” scheduled for Dec. 3 at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus. A planned protest by a far-right group caused internal security disagreements and it was canceled. “You saw all of these extremists show up anyways, with over 50 Proud Boys at the scene. White Lives Matter members were throwing up Nazi salutes at passing traffic, and held up banners that said ‘groomers aren’t welcome.’ Extremism is on the rise in Ohio and what we do to combat that is crucial.”
Pasch said it “means a lot” to have Greenblatt and Selim visit Northeast Ohio, giving the pair a chance to address the immediate community as well as the office’s region, which includes Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. After the moderated conversation, Greenblatt and Selim will take questions from the audience and discuss “how we need to come together and solve what, I believe, is the issue of our time,” Pasch added.
“Recently, we’ve had these massive, worldwide celebrities using their platforms to espouse antisemitism and hate, and that has real-world consequences for Jews,” he said. “That normalizes and mainstreams antisemitism, inevitably leading to violence. This conversation that is going to take place is crucial to Cleveland but also the entire region our office encompasses. We have people that have RSVP’d from Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Columbus. Hate doesn’t stay within geographic lines and borders. We need to address all of it.”
As the event approaches, Pasch said he is eager to learn what the region can do next to address the problem.
“What I am looking forward to is having the best, the brightest and the most dedicated members of our communities coming together for an important conversation about what roles we all need to play in our lives to fight back against the rise of antisemitism,” he said.