ADL Cleveland is planning its inaugural Walk Against Hate on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Meant to engage the community toward a future without antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate, James Pasch, ADL’s regional director for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania, told the Cleveland Jewish News that holding this sort of event felt necessary, especially now.
“At a time where antisemitism and all forms of hate are rising, I can’t think of a more important time for the community to gather,” he said. “A community of all people, races, religions and backgrounds to gather in Cleveland to say not in our town on our watch. There is always more of us than there are of them. This is a display of both of those ideas, as well as combined gathering that makes a statement.”
Funds raised by the walk will directly support ADL Cleveland’s programs throughout the region, Pasch said, adding it allows the organization to “continue to show up and be there for both the Jewish and non-Jewish communities.” The event has a goal of $50,000, with $17,052 raised as of Oct. 10 from 124 walkers and 27 teams.
“As this event grows, so will our work,” he said. “The hope is that it continues to grow year after year. In order to tackle hate and the rise of antisemitism, we need an all-of-society approach. A walk is emblematic of bringing people together to harness those tools. It is a shining example of what it will take to defeat the rise of hate – which is all of us coming together.”
In addition to the walk, Pasch said there will be to-be-announced guest speakers and family-friendly activities, including a bounce house, balloon artists and a disc jockey.
“An event like this brings people together from all walks of life, from all ages,” he said. “It is an activity that drives an entire community around a common cause. We’re hoping to continue to grow our programs in schools, college campuses and religious institutions. The more the word gets out, the more we’re able to grow. So, bring your kids and pets. Let’s all walk together against hate.”