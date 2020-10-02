James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said he was shocked when President Donald Trump replied “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” when asked whether he would condemn white supremacists and militia groups during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Cleveland.
According to a blog by the ADL in Cleveland – the regional office that represents Ohio, Kentucky, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia – the Proud Boys received a bump in web traffic to “thousands per minute” based on Trump’s remark.
In an Oct. 1 interview with Fox News, Trump clarified his position.
“I’ve said it many times, let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK,” Trump said Thursday night, referring to the Ku Klux Klan, JTA News reported. “I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys,” referring to the extreme right quasi militia that has had affiliations with anti-Semitism and white supremacists.
Pasch said he received a dozen text messages and phone calls immediately after Trump’s response. The callers, he said, like him were shocked the president didn’t forcefully denounce white supremacists.
“Outside the fact that my jaw hit the ground, as I’m assuming was the case with millions of Americans across this country, the reaction that we saw from the Proud Boys was that it was taken as almost a call to arms,” Pasch told the CJN. “And we saw that on their social media accounts all over the place. One of their leaders posted a message, ‘That’s my president and we are standing by sir.’”
The Cleveland Proud Boys group posted an image of themselves on a social media site with Pepe the Frog memes covering their faces. The caption reads, “The Frog Boys! Another great photo after the debate in Cleveland last night #debate #proudboys #donaldtrump #standbackandstandby.”
The ADL lists the frog meme as a “general hate symbol” on its website.
In addition, 34 of the ADL’s 47 regional board members have signed a letter condemning the president’s remark, along with the regional staff.
“We, the Anti-Defamation League (“ADL”) Cleveland Regional Board and staff (serving Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania), call on President Trump to clearly and forcefully denounce white supremacists now, in light of his comments during the first Presidential debate in Cleveland Tuesday night,” the letter opens. “The Proud Boys – a violent, misogynistic, racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and anti-immigration group – could barely contain their excitement at Trump’s comments. Almost immediately, a Proud Boys leader posted, ‘That’s my president!’ and ‘Standing by sir,” and T-shirts featuring the Proud Boys logo with the new slogan ‘Stand Back Stand By’ appeared online.”
The letter called Trump’s remarks unacceptable and cited “the dramatic rise” of white supremacist violent incidents across the country.
“In 2017, ADL tracked a total of 503 white supremacist incidents nationally. To date in 2020, ADL has already tracked 3,395 white supremacist incidents,” the letter reads, adding that in the last decade “right-wing extremists have been responsible for 76% of all domestic extremist murders” in the U.S.
“As a country, we are better than this,” the letter reads. “We must strive to be more than the worst impulses of our leaders.”
The letter closes with, “Whether it be supporting a local or national group fighting extremism or making an extra effort to be kind and seek to understand people who may look or pray differently from you, we must choose to be our best selves every day and demand the same from our political leaders.”
Pasch said people who are concerned about Trump’s remarks can take several steps: first to report any hate crime to the ADL and law enforcement, second to place pressure on Congress to take steps to punish domestic terrorism as a crime and to fund research on hate through grants.
He applauded the Shaker Heights Police Department for taking action to investigate and potentially discipline Corporal Michael Spizzullo, who “flipped off” Black Lives Matter protesters outside the debate while he was working as part of the debate security detail.
“The Shaker Heights Police Department unequivocally supports the right of Black Lives Matter and all demonstrators to peacefully protest,” Commander John Cole wrote in a news release for the Shaker Heights Police Department about the incident. “We explicitly condemn any action by a police officer that interferes with or disrespects the rights of citizens to demonstrate. We are committed to confronting and rooting out unprofessional and inappropriate behavior within our department, and pledge to move as swiftly as possible in this case. We recognize that behavior such as this damages relationships that we have worked hard to build. We are committed to a police force that protects and represents all people and treats them fairly, and with dignity and respect.”
Pasch called that a “strong statement.”
“There’s nothing more American and arguably more important than the right to protest and to do so peacefully,” said Pasch, who is also Beachwood City Council president and spoke at Beachwood’s Rally for Social Justice June 11. “It is of utmost importance that we continue to protect that right and to support that right.”