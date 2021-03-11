The regional director of the Anti-Defamation League has condemned the sale of Nazi-era and German World War II ribbons and medals sold at a Wickliffe antiques store.
James Pasch, regional director of the ADL in Cleveland, learned of the sale of such items after a man complained to the Cleveland Jewish News about a small display in one of the more than 100 stalls at Antiques & Uniques on Euclid Avenue.
“We categorically condemn the sale of bigoted merchandise. Nazi merchandise represents anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia and all forms of hate; it is entirely unacceptable,” Pasch wrote in a March 9 email to the CJN. “We believe that Antiques & Uniques should implement community standards for items sold there to ensure that it remains inclusive and respectful for all.”
Inside the 24,000-square-foot store are several ribbons and medals, a knife and a non-firing replica of a Luger pistol dating to that era.
Jim Becker, who grew up in Strongsville and lives in Berea, decided to hunt down an antique typewriter on March 7 at the antiques store. He first saw brass knuckles in a display case.
“I noticed on closer inspection that those brass knuckles were in a case full of authentic 1930s World War II Nazi paraphernalia,” Becker told the CJN March 8. “They were shined up and put on display and for sale.”
Becker decided to act.
“I just felt that was completely wrong, that no one should be able to buy a gun that may have killed Anne Frank’s family” said Becker, adding his grandfather served in the U.S. military in World War II in Hawaii and that his uncle had a limp his whole life from a shrapnel wound from the war. “Back then we used to kill Nazis because of what they did and if you were a Nazi, you didn’t put your badges up and just shine them ... and put ‘em in the open.”
When Becker was a child, Miep Gies spoke at his elementary school in Strongsville. Gies was the person who cared for the Franks when they hid in Amsterdam.
“She told us how, on the day the Franks were captured, she tried to go back and buy the family back from the SS soldiers,” Becker wrote in an email to the CJN.
Becker contacted the Wickliffe Police Department March 8 and an officer went to the store and inspected the case. A police dispatcher later called Becker back and told him it is not illegal to stock or sell World War II weapons.
“There’s no law that I’m aware of that prevents the sale of Nazi … medals or hats or any other kind of military items,” Police Chief Randy Ice told the CJN March 9. “I understand why it’s offensive especially to Jewish people, especially to someone who was related to someone in the Holocaust. I know there’s a lot of Holocaust survivors, I know they’re passing now – but relatives of Holocaust survivors, it’s very offensive to them, I understand that.”
Ice subsequently went to the store. In the same stall where there are items with swastikas, he noticed items from the Israeli army, the U.S. Army and Japanese souvenirs, and an American-made starter gun from World War II.
“I’m not sure why this person got so shook up by this,” Ice told the CJN March 10.
Wickliffe is home to Telshe Yeshiva, which relocated first to Cleveland and then to Wickliffe from Lithuania in 1941, as Jews were being persecuted in Eastern Europe.
eBay specifically prohibits the sale of Nazi-era memorabilia in its offensive materials policy. Amazon also has an offensive and controversial materials policy that is less specific.
Barb Berges and her husband, Tom Berges, opened the store in a former Big Lots space nearly six years ago. It was modeled after a similar store in Rochester, N.Y., where the couple lived prior to moving to Lake County.
“I’m concerned because I’m certainly sensitive to the issue, the terrible tragedies in his family,” Barb Berges told the CJN. “I mean, he must have had really bad experiences, and it was a terrible time. It was an awful thing. It should never happen again.”
Berges said the store has more than 100 dealers and this one dealer has World War II memorabilia in just a part of his 10-by-10 display space.
“They’re not glorified or displayed in any grandiose way,” she said. “They’re available for the collector.”
She said she contacted the dealer about Becker’s review of her business.
“We have now and have had in the past many Jewish dealers,” she said, and that none has complained about the inventory in stall 44. She also said the dealer has had “these types of items continuously” since the store opened.
Berges also said she has received isolated complaints about other items.
“Although I understand that Jim feels very strongly about this,” she said, “his opinion is kind of an outlier in the realm of opinion.”