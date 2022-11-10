What you can do

Chabad at CWRU has suggested the following action:

• Write an encouraging letter to students that will be read at Chabad at CWRU’s Shabbat dinner this week. Email letters to chabad@case.edu.

• Send a thank-you note to Case Western Reserve University President Eric Kaler. Email letters to eric.kaler@case.edu.

• Sponsor a Jewish event at Chabad at CWRU or Cleveland Hillel. Visit cwrjew.com/donate.html. or clevelandhillel.org/donate.