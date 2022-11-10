In the days following Case Western Reserve University’s undergraduate student government’s vote to approve a resolution that was inspired by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland tweeted its response.
“The resolution is, at its core, both anti-semitic and anti-Israel,” the Nov. 9 tweet read. “It makes incorrect claims based on assumptions, including vilifying Israel, exclusively, for a decades-old, complex situation.”
Passage of the resolution, the tweet said, creates an environment for Jewish students that is “at best unwelcoming, and one that is potentially unsafe.”
ADL’s tweet also thanked CWRU President Eric Kaler for his “strong, unequivocal and powerful statement condemning” the resolution.
Max Miller of Rocky River, who was elected Nov. 8 to lead Ohio’s newly created U.S. House District 7, also weighed in.
“At a time of rising & sometimes violent antisemitism, I am deeply disturbed by the CWRU undergraduate student government’s endorsement of the deeply antisemitic and wholly un-American BDS movement,” Miller tweeted Nov. 10. “This resolution singles out Israel and calls for CWRU to boycott all products, and yes, even people connected with Israel. This is the antisemites’ time-tested tactic of boycotting what are, in effect, Jews, although now disguised as anti-Zionism.”
He called it a form of social and economic terrorism.
Miller, like the ADL, praised Kaler.
Russell Lubin of Olney, Md., and other Jewish students took action after the vote. They painted a panel at the spirit wall near Tinkham Veale University Center with the Hebrew words,“Am Yisrael Chai,” meaning ‘The people Israel shall live.”
Lubin also spoke at the undergraduate student government meeting Nov. 8 raising concerns prior to the vote.
“Both as myself and as a representative of other Jewish students, I am here to tell you unequivocally that this bill makes us feel alienated, unheard and afraid. We fear that our campus will become an unwelcoming environment,” he said, according to notes he shared with the Cleveland Jewish News. “We fear the all but guaranteed rise in antisemitism that always follows the passing of a BDS bill. We fear that, just because we are Jewish, we will be called oppressors, apartheid supporters and face hateful rhetoric across campus. I want to be extremely clear about this: I don’t think anybody who is supporting this bill is an antisemite. Far from it. I hope and believe that everyone here has the best intentions and we are all trying to do what is right. The fact is that this bill invites hostility and antisemitism onto our campus amid rising antisemitism across the country.”
Lubin told the CJN Nov. 10 he intends to run for student government next year and hopes he can take steps to keep the campus welcoming to Jewish students.
Sara Alevsky, co-director of Chabad at CWRU, said Kaler and his wife joined her and her husband, Rabbi Mendy Alevsky, co-director of Chabad at CWRU, along with students for Shabbat dinner Nov. 4.
“He reassured everyone that Case is going to be a safe place for the Jewish students, and he will always have our backs,” Alevsky told the CJN Nov. 10, adding that Kaler told them the student government resolution would have no binding effect on the university’s policies or investments.
Subsequent to the vote, Alevsky said, different students responded differently with many feeling disappointed or singled out.
Alevsky said Chabad is planning a unity Shabbat dinner for Nov. 17 at 10 sites on campus, which had been planned prior to the vote. That event perhaps takes on deeper significance in light of it.
“We’ll reach out to Hillel to join, and it’s perfect timing,” she said.
Jared Isaacson, executive director of Cleveland Hillel, which is based at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, told the CJN in a Nov. 10 email that many students had reached out for support around the vote.
“We have been in touch with dozens of students the past few days, many of whom were feeling the need to gather as a community at Hillel for support and camaraderie,” he wrote. “We are honored that students feel comfortable and connected to our Cleveland Hillel team, so that they know they can turn to us for support and that we can provide a literal and metaphorical space for comfort and security.”
He said alumni and parents had also reached out.
“The concerns of our students are the same as ours (as Cleveland Hillel): we want to make sure that the campus community is a welcoming one for students of all backgrounds; that no one individual or group feels isolated from the larger community, especially for any and all Jewish and Israel-supportive students on campus,” Isaacson wrote. “We want to make sure every student feels safe and valued, and that our campus communities are spaces for civil discourse and respectful dialogue, and where possibilities for partnership between communities and groups can exist versus the prospect of dividing students against each other.”
In light of the vote, Hillel continues its services, Isaacson wrote.
“We continue to do what we always do – make sure all Jewish students have opportunities to be part of a thriving community on campus, where they can participate in positive Jewish experiences, create positive Jewish memories, and enhance Jewish pride,” he wrote. “This includes showing support for Israel, and also in celebrating Jewish culture, traditions, and history, as well as creating cohorts of fellow students interested in all sorts of ideas and areas of passion, by supporting these individuals and groups with resources and staff support to build communities of interest and help them develop the programs and events that bring them together in celebration of their passions.”
Isaacson also expressed appreciation for Kaler’s statement.
“We are so thankful for President Kaler’s powerful and strong commitment to support Jewish life on campus in all formats, including for those students who are proud to support Israel,” he wrote. “President Kaler and the administration of the university have been and remain valued partners in supporting and creating a respectful and welcoming campus community for all students, and President Kaler’s leadership in all this is deeply appreciated.”
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood issued a statement signed by board chair Daniel N. Zelman to the CJN Nov. 10.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and staff of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, I want to thank President Kaler for his strong and unequivocal statement yesterday in response to the antisemitic resolution passed by the undergraduate student government of Case Western Reserve University,” Zelman wrote. “We remain committed to working with the University and our partners at Cleveland Hillel to ensure hate has no home on this campus.”
Nicknamed the “Students for Justice in Palestine Bill,” bill 31-15, deals with the Israel-Palestine conflict. Authored by the CWRU chapter of the pro-Palestinian group of the same name, the organization calls for the boycott and divestment of corporations that deal with Israel and highlights what the group alleges are the Israeli government’s human rights violators.
Versions of the resolution have been considered by the undergraduate student government since March 2018, but have been put on hold each time. Most recently, this specific version was presented at to the undergraduate student government’s general assembly in March, but it was neither passed nor rejected as the undergraduate student government representatives chose not to vote or take a side on the issue, according to CWRU’s student newspaper, The Observer.
The bill lists various acts committed by the Israeli government that SJP deems illegal, such as the annexation and “military occupation” of Palestinian territory, including the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and the building of settlements in annexed territory. The bill also argues that Israel is an “apartheid state,” due to its mistreatment of Palestinians living under the Israeli government, The Observer reported.
In an email obtained by the CJN Kaler addressed the university community, writing that it was with “great sadness” that the resolution was passed. He continued by noting “at least 13 of the 20 ‘whereas’ clauses are anti-Israel and several of the others are irrelevant.”
“The foundation of this resolution is profoundly anti-Israel and antisemitic,” he wrote. “Passing this resolution last night (Nov. 8) undermines the safety and comfort on our campus of members of our Jewish community. While the resolution calls for disinvestment in a naive list of companies that they view as oriented to the military or in support of corporate correction prisons, undoubtedly it promotes antisemitism. A vote for this resolution is clearly a vote against Israel and an aggression toward the Jewish members of our community.”
This is a developing story.