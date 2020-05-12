Ohio recorded 25 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, down from 36 in 2018, logging a 19% decrease according to the Anti-Defamation League.
The 2019 ADL Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, issued May 12, noted the 2019 national numbers represent a 150% increase over the last five years. Across the United States, ADL counted a total of 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, the highest total ever recorded by ADL since it began keeping track in 1979, and representing a 12% increase from the 1,879 incidents recorded in 2018, according to a news release.
In 2015, ADL reported 10 anti-Semitic incidents in the Ohio, suggesting an increasing spanning the last several years despite this year’s numbers going down.
“While we are encouraged that the overall number of anti-Semitic incidents in Ohio fell in 2019, 25 incidents is 25 too many,” stated James Pasch, regional director of ADL Cleveland, which serves Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Western Pennsylvania. “Over the last five years, our state has experienced a 150% increase in anti-Semitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and/or assault. And in 2020, we have already begun to see some disturbing trends emerging, as conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic language have permeated the political and public discussion surrounding COVID-19 and the quarantine measures in place. We will continue to monitor and track these developments, while at the same time relying on our community members to report anti-Semitism they either experience or witness.
“This is not a Jewish problem; it is an American problem. Americans need to come together to join the fight against anti-Semitism,” Pasch stated in the release. “If you witness anti-Semitism, say something, and report it.”
The 2019 audit reported six anti-Semitic incidents in West Virginia and two in Kentucky.
Incidents were reported in every state except Alaska and Hawaii. The audit found there were, on average, as many as six anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. for each day in the calendar year.
There were five fatalities directly linked to anti-Semitic violence in 2019, according to the release, and another 91 individuals targeted in physical assaults. More than half of the assaults nationwide took place in the five boroughs of New York City, including 25 in Brooklyn.
“This was a year of unprecedented anti-Semitic activity, a time when many Jewish communities across the country had direct encounters with hate,” Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO, said in the release. “This contributed to a rising climate of anxiety and fear in our communities. We are committed to fighting back against this rising tide of hate.”
The ADL Audit includes both criminal and non-criminal acts of harassment and intimidation, including distribution of hate propaganda, threats and slurs, the release stated. It classifies incidents into three categories: harassment, vandalism and assault.
ADL’s Center on Extremism has gathered the 2019 data, as well as data from the previous two years, on ADL’s H.E.A.T. Map, an interactive online tool that allows users to geographically chart anti-Semitic incidents and events nationally and regionally.
The full national report can be found at adl.org/audit2019.