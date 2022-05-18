A Mentor Lake Catholic High School lacrosse player’s decision to sport a swastika on his right calf during a tournament game at Orange High School’s Pepper Pike campus sparked shock and outrage among students, parents and the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League – as well as an investigation into the incident.

Orange defeated visiting Lake Catholic, 19-7, in a Division II tournament game, but the win was overshadowed by the antisemitic imagery and slurs. A May 17 Facebook post, which referred to the swastika, shared that a parent on the sidelines also called a former Orange player the antisemitic slur “kike.”

Jordan Trostler, a junior on Orange’s lacrosse team who plays attack and midfield, said one of his teammates pointed out the symbol to him during the game, but he never got close enough to make out what it was. Trostler, who is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News May 18 he also heard the commotion and a visitor from Lake Catholic yelling at those on the sidelines, but could not make out what was said.

“Being Jewish, it felt pretty personal in that the antisemitic symbol and alleged verbal abuse wasn’t directed at just me, but all of us on the field,” Trostler said. “I have never experienced any major antisemitism before that night, so I was pretty shocked.”

James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, called incidents involving a swastika and racial slurs during the boys’ lacrosse game between Mentor Lake Catholic High School and Orange High School May 16 antisemitic and “acts of hate.”

“First off, the act itself of both the student who had a swastika on his leg as well as a parent hurling an antisemitic slur, both acts are antisemitism, and they’re acts of hate,” Pasch told the CJN May 17. “And there is no place for them on the athletic field or anywhere in our society.”

After the incident was reported to the ADL office, Pasch said the ADL reached out to Orange High School to offer assistance to the school and the players as well as applaud the calmness and maturity of the players while facing a difficult situation.

He said they also reached out to Lake Catholic, which was very responsive and taking the matter seriously. The ADL will have an in-person meeting with Lake Catholic leadership in the coming days, Pasch said.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association, which both schools are members of, was unaware of the incident until the CJN sought comment May 17. Tim Stried, the director of media relations, wrote in a May 18 email to the CJN that the organization is aware of the alleged incident and will wait for additional information to be released before having a direct involvement.

Adele Fowler, whose son, Tony Fatica, is a senior and plays attack and midfield for Orange, said she did not know about the incident until the coach emailed parents May 17. Fowler, who is not Jewish, told the CJN May 17 that her son said the swastika was drawn on using eye black.

However, Fowler said, “I will tell you the fans were not inappropriate.”

She said she felt badly for all involved and she praised the response of the Orange coach, who told the players to keep their mouths shut and to be respectful as they passed the Lake Catholic players at the end of the game.

“I cannot say I heard anyone use a racial slur. I did not,” said Fowler, who attended the game. “I feel sorry, for everybody involved.”

Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell sent a letter to Orange families May 17 regarding the incident: “It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of an incident that occurred last night on campus during the men’s lacrosse game against Mentor Lake Catholic High School. Our players reported seeing a swastika painted on the leg of a Lake Catholic player, and subsequently, alumni and parents reported that a visitor was using racist slurs toward our team.”

Campbell wrote that he has spoken to the president of Lake Catholic who shared that he and the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland were aware of the magnitude of the situation and are addressing the incidents. Due to confidentiality of student discipline, it is not clear what consequences the player will face, he wrote.

Campbell said he recognized the impact these incidents have on students and the community and the school has offered support to players as they try to understand and process the incident.

“I am proud of how our athletes took the high road and played with dignity, winning this playoff match in a landslide amidst such upsetting circumstances,” Campbell wrote. “Here at Orange, we are proud of and celebrate our diversity, and we are very proud of all of our fine students.”

Campbell declined to comment to the CJN.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland and Lake Catholic addressed the incident in the following statement: “Administrators at Lake Catholic High School have been made aware of the very serious allegations of anti-Semitism involving a player on the school’s varsity lacrosse team as well as a Lake Catholic fan during the game against Orange High School yesterday evening. The behaviors alleged are reprehensible and contrary to the Gospel values that Lake Catholic works so hard to promote.”

The statement says the school is conducting an investigation and will take appropriate action to address the matter.

“Lake Catholic and the Diocese of Cleveland condemn anti-Semitism in any form and extends its sincere apologies to the Orange High School community for the hurt they are experiencing as a result of what has been reported,” the statement concluded.

Lake Catholic and the diocese declined to comment to the CJN.

Annie Becker, whose son, Elliot, is a 17-year-old player for Orange, said at a 2018 basketball game, a Lake Catholic fan made a racist comment on camera, according to a published report. In addition, Becker said, parents in a chat group said there had been other incidents at soccer games.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Becker told the CJN May 17. “And what a shame. It’s a Catholic school.”

Becker, whose son didn’t play against Lake Catholic because of illness, said she reached out to Lake Catholic’s principal, Charley Fuller, its athletic director, Erik Schroeder, and the school’s president, Mark Crowley, expressing her outrage over the series of events in a May 17 email.

The Beckers live in Pepper Pike and belong to Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.

“To say the very least, I’m horrified that a student (player #2) would paint a swastika on his leg and think that’s socially acceptable,” Becker wrote in her May 17 email. “I’m flabbergasted that the coach would allow that to happen.”

Becker’s email made additional accusations and requested a response from all three men. It also contained Lake Catholic’s athletic beliefs.

“Nothing that took place last night is a reflection of your stated beliefs,” Becker wrote in the email, on which she copied Orange High School Principal Paul Lucas, Orange Athletic Director Tim Porter and lacrosse head coach Tom Mitchen. “I think it’s time to take a real close look at what your school community is truly about. Marketing is great – you can use words to put a shiny, godly facade on how you want to portray yourselves, but it’s the actions of your school community that truly define who you are at your core.”

Fuller responded to Becker’s email the same day he received it. His first email said Lake Catholic was working with the OHSAA to investigate the incidents at the game and asked her about her knowledge of events.

“I appreciate your willingness to reach out and make us aware,” Fuller wrote in a second May 17 email to Becker. “If you are willing, I would appreciate an email statement concerning the actions of our school students and employees from anyone who was a first-hand witness.”

Fuller wrote, “Please know that we are taking this very seriously and are deeply disturbed and concerned about the allegations. I personally hurt for everyone impacted, as these allegations go against all that I stand for.”

Mitchen, who declined comment to the CJN, reached out to parents of his players in two emails May 17 as well.

“I would really like to take a moment to refocus our attention on what transpired last evening,” he wrote. “I think it is imperative that we acknowledge the controversy surrounding the situation and the way our student-athletes responded.

“In the midst of an authentic adverse situation, they responded with character, strength and poise to keep their focus on the importance of the work and our shared purpose,” Mitchen wrote. “These events are exactly what these young men have trained themselves to navigate through. In life, they will encounter adversity, bigotry and hate. How they respond to those events is what determines their influence on what will become their outcomes and their world.”

He estimated that half the lacrosse team is Jewish. Following its win over Lake Catholic, Orange fell at top-seeded Chagrin Falls, 26-2, on May 17.

Peter Smilovits, whose son, Aaron, 15, plays for Orange, said he was pleased with the strong response by Campbell and the diocese. Smilovits attends Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood and lives in Moreland Hills.

“I’m glad that the (Orange) board of education and Dr. Campbell are going after the ... Catholic diocese and putting them on notice that this is inappropriate and just standing up for themselves,” Smilovits told the CJN May 17. “That’s really all we can do.”

Rachel Glazer, a senior at Orange who attended the game to take pictures for the school yearbook, captured photographs of the swastika on the Lake player’s leg and was shocked by the situation.

“Being someone who is Jewish and with antisemitism on the rise, it’s very scary and it doesn’t necessarily feel as real until you hear it for yourself,” Glazer, a senior, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, told the CJN May 17.

She said it did not feel good to see that symbol, but she is proud of the reaction and support from the Orange community.

“I was really proud of the Orange student-athletes because as someone who is Jewish, everyone, even the players who weren’t Jewish, were visibly and vocally upset,” Glazer said. “Everyone was standing up for us and it really felt great to know that I live and go to school in a community that supports me.”