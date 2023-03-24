With rising antisemitism, the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents showed reported incidents had reached an all-time high across the United States in 2022, including large increases in Ohio.
The ADL began tracking incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism against Jews across the country in 1979 and recorded a high of 3,697 incidents in 2022, an increase of 36% from 2021, Kelly Fishman, education director and interim regional director at the ADL Cleveland office, told the Cleveland Jewish News March 22. The ADL Cleveland office oversees Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.
“In the region that we cover, Ohio saw some of the largest increases in the region,” Fishman said. “And so, I think it’s alarming – that rise of antisemitic incidents. It really needs to serve as a wake-up call to people that growing antisemitism is signaling an increase in bigotry overall. It really does tear at the fabric and threaten the security of our communities.”
Similar to the national data, the region saw a 37% increase with 107 incidents reported in 2022, compared to 78 in 2021. In Ohio, there were 61 antisemitic incidents reported, representing a 22% increase from the 50 reported in the previous year.
A further breakdown into the types of reported incidents reveals Ohio saw harassment increase by 16% and vandalism by 80%, while across the U.S. there was a 26% increase in antisemitic assaults, 29% increase in harassment and 51% increase in vandalism.
“(Ohio) really unfortunately surpassed the national percentage in vandalism,” Fishman said.
While there were 111 antisemitic assaults across the United States in 2022, she said there were no assaults reported to the ADL for the region overseen by ADL Cleveland.
A March 23 news release of the audit shared several of the antisemitic incidents in Ohio for 2022 which included harassment of a Cleveland synagogue that received a message via an online contact form that included violent antisemitic threats and support of Nazism, a private security guard for a Jewish school in Columbus who made threats on social media about shooting people at the school, and an individual in Kent who received a anonymous text that read “Jewish Trash” and was followed by a swastika.
Incidents of vandalism included three people breaking windows, setting off fire extinguishers and using spray paint on various signs and the pool deck of a Jewish Community Center in Akron, and graffiti consisting of a Celtic Cross and “1488,” symbols adopted by neo-Nazis, that appeared in Columbus, the release stated.
The ADL released a report March 9 that showed incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution and events were also at an all-time high with 6,751 incidents, an increase of 38%, according to a March 8 news release.
“We always say that antisemitism is that canary in the coal mine,” Fishman said. “So, then when we see the rise in antisemitism, we’re also seeing that rise in white supremacist propaganda. And so, I think that those two things really go hand-in-hand.”
She added there has been an increase in groups like White Lives Matter and Goyim Defense League and group participation over the last couple of years, which has an impact on the number of reported antisemitic incidents. In fact, right-wing extremist and white supremacist groups were behind 945 incidents nationally - nearly twice as many as in 2021 - and 26 incidents in the ADL Cleveland region, according to a March 23 news release.
The data gathered from the annual audit allows the ADL to track extremists propaganda and incidents in order to connect with those who are impacted and provide education to others to promote allyship, Fishman said.
“I’ve said to students before, sometimes it’s really hard when you’re the first one to stand up,” said Fishman, who has served as the education director since June. “It’s scary because you’re afraid that you will be a target, but I think that when one of us stands up, other people then feel empowered to stand up beside them, and that’s so important.”