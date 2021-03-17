White supremacist propaganda distribution surged across the U.S. in 2020, the Anti-Defamation League reported, with 283 incidents that included anti-Semitic language or specifically targeted Jewish institutions, marking a 68% increase from 2019.
Nationwide, there were 5,125 cases of white supremacist propaganda distribution – the highest number of incidents since the ADL began tracking. In Ohio, there were 135 incidents in 2020, a slight decrease from 2019, which logged 141 incidents. By comparison, there were 26 such incidents in Ohio in 2018.
“What you saw was a massive spike (in 2019) and now an alarming consistency in that spike in Ohio,” ADL Regional Director James Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News March 17. “We collect the data through a combination of public reports, law enforcement data and community data that’s reported to our office. And then the combination of that is compiled annually by our Center on Extremism.”
The ADL’s anti-Semitic incident report will be released at the end of the first quarter of the year, Pasch said.
The ADL’s Center on Extremism found the following, according to a news release:
• In 2020, at least 30 white supremacist groups distributed propaganda, but three groups – Patriot Front, New Jersey European Heritage Association and Nationalist Social Club – were responsible for 92% of the activity. The Texas-based Patriot Front, a white supremacist hate group that espouses anti-Semitism and racism, was responsible for 4,105 of the incidents, or 80% of all propaganda incidents nationwide.
• There were at least 130 incidents of white supremacist banner drops, a significant increase from the 53 recorded in 2019.
• In 2020, ADL documented 56 white supremacist events, a 26% decrease from the 76 events in 2019. More than half of the events (29) were privately planned, unannounced flash demonstrations orchestrated for quick photo and video opportunities that are then used to create online content. The largest white supremacist event in 2020 involved approximately 100 Patriot Front members in a February flash demonstration on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
• There were 303 incidents of white supremacist propaganda distribution on college campuses, marking a steep decline from 630 in 2019. No large campaigns focused on campuses this year, most likely because of the pandemic and a lack of students on physical campuses.
In the release, Oren Segal, vice president of ADL’s Center on Extremism, said, “Propaganda gives white supremacists the ability to maximize media and online attention while limiting their risk of exposure or arrest. The literature helps to bolster recruitment efforts and spreads fear by targeting specific groups, including the Jewish, Black, Muslim and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as non-white immigrants.”
The full report is called “White Supremacist Propaganda Spikes in 2020.”
“White supremacists continue to rely on hate propaganda to spread their dangerous and insidious views and conspiracies,” Pasch said in release. “Spreading hate propaganda is a cheap and relatively easy way for white supremacists to spread fear in a community while creating gateways to hateful and dangerous symbols, messages and ideologies. While Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia saw a slight decrease in white supremacist propaganda from 2019 to 2020, when we step back and look at trends over the last four years, we see an alarming rise in white supremacist propaganda throughout the region. We are deeply concerned by the dramatic increase in incidents across our region and nationwide. White supremacists appear to be more emboldened than ever, and it is possible they were encouraged by the election year, global pandemic, and other local, national and international factors. Action and education are needed at all levels of government, in schools and across society to stop the spread of their hateful messages.”
Pasch said to protect Ohioans from hate group activity, residents should report any such activity to law enforcement and to the ADL.
He also said public officials need to immediately condemn such activity and to hold public awareness campaigns to expose those behind these efforts as extremists.