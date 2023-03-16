While many antisemitic crimes don’t get reported for various reasons, the data is desperately needed, Kelly Fishman, interim regional director and education director at the Anti-Defamaton League told the Cleveland Jewish News March 15 after the release of an FBI report that showed anti-Jewish hate incidents are on the rise.
The report, released March 13, said there was an increase of nearly 20% in 2021 compared to 2020. The updated FBI statistics showed 817 anti-Jewish criminal offenses were reported by local law enforcement agencies in 2021, up from 683 in 2020 during COVID-19 restrictions. The 2021 numbers represent a 15% decline from 2019, when the FBI reported 963 hate crimes, and a slight decline from 2018, with 847 reported hate crimes. More than 10,800 total hate crimes were reported, the highest number in decades. As in previous years, anti-Jewish incidents were the majority of the 1,590 hate crimes based on religion.
The initial report in December lacked data from law enforcement agencies in major cities, including New York and Los Angeles. It said there were only 324 anti-Jewish hate crimes in 2021, a number disputed by Jewish organizations as a massive undercount. Statistics from the ADL’s annual audit showed an increase. The two reports on 2021 demonstrate the pitfalls of the FBI data, which relies on reports of criminal offenses from local law enforcement agencies.
“Maybe they don’t have all information yet, or want to prevent people from feeling nervous,” Fishman said. “Numbers should be higher, but people don’t know where to go to report the crimes or don’t understand the impact the data has when reported. We always say antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine. When we see a rise in antisemitism, we see a rise in more hate in general.”
Data from Chicago represents only two quarters of 2021 and the FBI said the lack of data from major cities was caused by a transition to a new reporting system. The ADL called on Congress to mandate that state and local law enforcement agencies report hate crime data to the FBI to receive federal funding.
“Moving forward, law enforcement agencies must urgently commit to hate crime data collection and reporting,” according to a statement from ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “Absent comprehensive and inclusive data, policymakers will lack the critical information that is needed to address these concerning trends.”
The report said there were 10,800 total hate crimes, the highest number in decades. With increased incidences, Fishman said it’s more important than ever to continue to report the crimes. Victims can go to the ADL website, adl.org, to report with the ability to include any documentation that supports their claim. An incidence response team addresses all reports, which can be anonymous. She warned posting pictures of antisemitic hate speech on social media gives more voice to hate.
“Ohio had the highest number of hate filled incidences with a 51% increase,” Fishman said. “We saw three groups in this area, the Goyim Defence League, the Patriot Fronts and White Lives Matter that are specifically responsible for 93% of the hate crimes in these areas. Patriot Front was responsible for the vast majority of propaganda distributed in 2022, and in Ohio, was behind 111 incidences.
“We really need our elected officials and community leaders, regardless of their party, to speak out against hate, and we desperately need for all hate crimes to be reported," Fishman said.