White supremacy, as demonstrated by the events Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is a continuing threat both to American Jews and to national security, the head of the Anti-Defamation League said at a Jan. 15 webinar.
“White supremacy didn’t start with this presidency and it’s not going to end next week,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director said. “It is a domestic terror threat that demands the full attention of the Biden administration and I am hopeful that they will bring the attention to it. … It also requires our community to be organized, to be attentive and to be vigilant.”
The webinar, “The Ongoing Threat Environment, Impacts, and Security Considerations for the Jewish Community,” was hosted by Michael Masters, national director and CEO of Secure Community Network, and represented a collaboration among ADL, SCN and Jewish Federations of North America.
The webinar was timed ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden after an FBI internal bulletin warned of the potential for violent protests at all 50 U.S. capital cities, following events at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, when protesters stormed the capitol after President Donald Trump spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer. A second Capitol Police officer committed suicide Jan. 9.
Offering a longer perspective, Greenblatt said white supremacists have become increasingly emboldened, particularly since the Aug. 12, 2017, “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which a man drove a car into a crowd of protesters. Three people were killed; 35 were injured.
“There’s a book end between Charlottesville and Capitol Hill,” he said. “Charlottesville opened this administration with a demonstration of violent white supremacy and the attack on Capitol Hill closes this administration with an ugly and broad demonstration of the power of right-wing extremism.”
ADL, Greenblatt said, has been working “in lockstep” with the FBI and other law enforcement to identify perpetrators in the Capitol violence, “because we have the expertise and the specialization on this issue that often surpasses theirs.”
Joanna Mendelson, associate director of ADL’s Center on Extremism, presented information about the violence perpetrated by white supremacists.
“At this time ADL is not aware of any credible threats of acts of violence that are slated to occur between now and the president elect’s inauguration on Jan. 20,” she said. “However, if the very recent past is any indication, the combination in extremist presence at events and the heated nature of online rhetoric suggests that violence is a possibility. And so it is prudent, during this time that we maintain a heightened caution but not give way to fear or paranoia.”
She spoke of “flashpoints” in the year of 2020.
“We have documented the fact that white supremacists are engaged in an unprecedented outreach effort on American college campuses,” she said. “We are going where the hate is and I can tell you where we were monitoring last week is changing where we are monitoring today as platforms are radically changing.“
Mendelson said white supremacists are using technology to spread and weaponize hate. She said they have livestreamed “murderous attacks,” have targeted religious institutions for swatting, in which the police are called with false reports of violence triggering an armed police response resulting in frightening a community.
“We have to take extremists at their word,” she said. “Currently, we’re seeing online calls for continued violence targeting law enforcement and elected officials, and optimizing this energy, this now or never momentum, following the Jan. 6 events. There are calls to shoot politicians and encourage an armed struggle and even a race war.”
She said on the online bulletin board 4chan, “we saw a poster that suggested the violence on Jan. 6 was only a preview of what’s to come by pro-Trump extremists that they would unleash on Inauguration Day.”
Conspiracies about the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election and the Jan. 6 election “continue to circulate,” she said.
One is that Antifa provocateurs led the storming of the Capitol “or claims that Ashli Babbitt is actually alive … or is really just a crisis actor.” Babbitt was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol by Capitol Police.
She said there has been a rise in targeting of religious institutions during 2020 citing thwarted in Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.
The ADL began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979.
“Our most current data shows that things are not well,” said Mendelson, adding that 2019’s data showed the highest count of such incidents with 95 victims of anti-Semitic violence. “In the coming weeks, we will have a sense of 2020’s numbers, which will be equally disconcerting.”
She said anti-Semites implicated Jews in the violence at the Capitol, and referred to the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt worn by Robert K. Packer, who was arrested in Virginia Jan. 13 with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.”
She spoke of the Israeli journalist who was harassed as he was reporting from the Capitol and said white supremacists blamed “Jewish mercenaries” for the death in the Capitol.
She said among the more than 60 individuals who were in the Capitol Jan. 6, 17 were identified as white supremacists – QAnon adherents, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Militia.
She said the U.S. House’s impeachment of Trump on Jan. 13 “will be additional fire to those who feel aggrieved.”
Chris DeRemer, SCN’s deputy director of intelligence, said it is important to be vigilant and maintain personal and institutional awareness as well as to follow security and safety protocols.
“SCN is not currently aware of any specific credible threats to the Jewish community,” he said. “However, we all know that during these unprecedented times, the threat environment can change very quickly.”
He cited a joint intelligence bulletin, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center, which “assessed that domestic violent extremists will very likely pose the greatest domestic terrorist threats in 2021.
“Some domestic violent extremists viewed the 6 Jan. event as a success and likely will also inspire some domestic violent extremists to engage in more sporadic, lone-actor or small-cell violence against … racial, ethnic or religious minorities and institutions, law enforcement, government officials and buildings,” DeRemer said. “The violent breach of the U.S. Capitol is very likely part of an ongoing trend in which domestic violent extremists exploit lawful protests, rallies, demonstrations and other gatherings to carry out ideologically motivated violence and criminal activity.”
DeRemer said in SCN’s assessment, “the civil unrest and rioting remain a serious threat to public and institutional security, specifically as political and ideological conflicts continue to dominate the public discourse online and in communities.”
He urged those on the call to trust their instincts.
“No one knows your facilities and your operating environment better than you,” he said. “You have home-field advantage. Please trust yourselves and if something just doesn’t seem right, contact your local law enforcement, your local security director if you have one, or in case of emergency 911.”
He encouraged people to notify the SCN duty desk as well.
Brad Orsini, SCN’s senior national security adviser, spoke of the possibility of Jewish institutions as potential targets of protests or demonstrations and discussed operational procedures, physical enhancements, security personnel and protest preparedness.
He said among the most commonly asked question he has received is whether Jewish institutions should close during the inauguration.
“We need to rely on our state and local law enforcement to identify that true threat in our local area, and that should drive the answer of whether or not to close,” he said. “It’s just not limited to Washington, D.C.”
Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, spoke of JFNA’s creation and support of SCN as well as praising ADL’s work.
“It is … critical that we have and we share accurate and timely information about the nature of the threats and about developing trends,” said Fingerhut, who grew up in the Cleveland area and also lived in the Columbus area. “We must be exceedingly careful not to overstate the risks, but neither can we understate the risks.”