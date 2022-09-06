James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, urged a business owner who used the swastika to highlight his political message to take down the image, which he called triggering.

The billboards were created by John Placek outside his Worthington, Pa., business, about 45 miles from Pittsburgh.

“The swastika is the single most prominent symbol of antisemitism,” Pasch told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 2. “It has no business being displayed like that.“

Pasch also said, “It’s traumatizing for many Jews. To display it in the Greater Pittsburgh area – right outside the home of the most violent antisemitic attack that has occurred in our nation’s history – adds further insult to injury.”

The Cleveland regional office serves Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania.

Pasch was referring to the Oct. 27, 2018, massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Eleven people were killed, six were injured.

Pasch urged business owner Placek to remove two signs, which contains the image of the swastika in a red circle with the words “FBI the Gestapo” next to it.

