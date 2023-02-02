James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League who was recently named senior director of national litigation for the ADL, will be the guest speaker at a 6:15 p.m.
Feb. 3 event at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple at 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. Pasch, who is also a member of Fairmount Temple, will discuss the rise of antisemitism. His region serves Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.
For more information about the service, which will be held both in person and shared on live stream, call the temple at 216-464-1330 or email mail@fairmounttemple.org. The livestream can be accessed at fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream.