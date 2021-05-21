ADL webinar focuses on latest Middle East conflict

While exchanges of different political views, and even harsh disagreements, are par for the course in civil debate, the Anti-Defamation League vehemently disagrees with rhetoric on Israel that goes beyond harsh criticism of its actions and policies, Sharon Nazarian said in an ADL’s Fighting Hate from Home webinar: “Under Attack: The Surge of Antisemitism During the Conflict in Israel and the Region” on May 20.
Nazarian, the senior vice president of international affairs has been coordinating ADL’s global response to the crisis since it began 11 days earlier. In those 11 days, more than 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza. Although Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire at 2 a.m. Israel time May 21 (6 p.m. ET May 20) the death toll had already risen to 12 in Israel and 227 in Gaza.
“It’s really been heartbreaking to see the region in turmoil,” Nazarian said. “We all mourn all the innocent lives lost to this violence, Israeli and Palestinian alike, and hope that an imminent end to the hostilities will be coming about very soon.”
Carole Nuriel, ADL Israel office regional director, said there are still core issues that stand in the way of coexistence in Israel, with or without Hamas. Some of those issues include socioeconomic inequalities and national Palestinian identity.
What makes this most recent conflict most frustrating, according to Nuriel, is that it came at a time when Israeli-Arab relations seemed to be “moving in the right direction.” She said this willingness to cooperate not only came from the average Arab or Israeli, but also from the “extreme of both sides.”
Nuriel, who joined the webinar from Israel, cited the tragedy at Mount Meron on April 29 in which 45 Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede while celebrating Lag b’Omer. She reminisced on how the Arabs came to help assist the medical staff and provide survivors with places to stay.
“So we, as Israelis, have to recalculate the path now and find a way to restore the trust that has been sort of broken in the last couple of weeks,” Nuriel said. “And I feel that it is doable, but we really need the commitment of a lot of forces around.”
Dave Rich, director of policy for Community Security Trust in the United Kingdom, said the number of antisemitic incidents being reported to them each day in the last few weeks has been running around five times what it normally is. Up until the end of the working day on May 20, it had recorded 191 antisemitic incidents in the last two weeks, of which 170 made a direct reference to what’s going on in Israel and Gaza.
Although social media was around during the 2009 and 2014 Israel-Palestinian conflicts, Rich said social media is a lot more pervasive now. Additionally, this conflict is playing out on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, which means it is reaching younger people, possibly as young as 13 years old.
Rich said he has heard from Jewish teenagers and Jewish students they are overwhelmed by this influx of information being circulated. Their non-Jewish peers and all of their non-Jewish friends may have a fundamentally different understanding of whether Israel should even exist, what it’s for, why it’s there, and how it behaves than they do. Because of this, Jewish people who are finding themselves isolated and singled out. They might also be expected to join the movement or express their position within the conflict.
“This is happening, partly, because of who is setting this narrative on these social media platforms,” Rich said. “The narrative is being set by global influences who, again, were not really such a phenomenon in 2014. Footballers, rappers, musicians, models all posting about it and tweeting about it with varying degrees of ignorance. And then teenagers around the world pick it up and repeat it, because of course, they do. Because these are the people they follow. This is the movement, this is the trend for this week.”