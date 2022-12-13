Over 400 people registered for in-person and virtual attendance of ADL Cleveland’s annual meeting Dec. 12 held at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.

They heard comments from ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt and ADL senior vice president, national affairs George Selim regarding the state of antisemitism and hate both in ADL Cleveland’s territory and nationwide, and the role society has in stopping its spread. ADL Cleveland covers Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.

The conversation was moderated by ADL Cleveland Regional Director James Pasch, who posed questions submitted by attendees, both in person and virtual, ahead of time.

ADL Cleveland board chair Yelena Boxer opened the program, saying now more than ever, everyone has a role in “using our power as individuals, as a community and as a nation to stop hate and intolerance.”

In starting the Q&A portion of the program, Greenblatt began by saying there is something “very special” about the Cleveland Jewish community.

“I don’t need to tell you this, but I still will,” Greenblatt said. “I look at my colleagues and counterparts in the Jewish community. People like William Daroff, Adam Lehman, Howard Kohr, Eric Fingerhut and Ted Deutch. Whether it’s AJC, AIPAC or the Jewish Federation. Steve Hoffman here is literally one of the best federation executives in the country who had a kind of vision that few leaders have. This is just an extraordinary place. And to walk down the hall and see the synagogue presidents dating back to the 1850s – there is just something unique about this place.”

Daroff is CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Lehman is president and CEO of Hillel International, Kohr is executive director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Eric Fingerhut is president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America and Ted Deutch is CEO of American Jewish Committee. All grew up or lived in Greater Cleveland at one time. Fingerhut also lived in Columbus.

ADL is the oldest anti-hate organization in the country, dating back to its founding in 1913. Greenblatt said in its over 100 years as an organization, its mission to combat antisemitism and secure justice and fair treatment for all has never and will never change.

“Before phrases like social justice and inter-sectionality were in vogue or anyone’s mind, the founders of ADL realized that Jews could only be safe in America if everyone was safe,” he said. “And only when everyone had justice could Jews have justice. Which is why for more than a century, this organization has been animated by the desire to make this country more equitable and safe.”

Working to protect the Jewish community and other minorities by tracking hate, training law enforcement on extremism and monitoring “the bad guys,” Greenblatt said doing that work alone is not enough. The next step always goes past personal vigilance and includes partnerships with other organizations and innovation in the area of combating hate, he said.

“We will never truly be safe with just security,” Greenblatt said of training law enforcement and security agencies on how to respond to antisemitic incidents. “We also need solidarity. And I am more proud than ever of the work ADL has done with other marginalized communities in the United States. But whether it is with the Black community, the Latino community, the LGBTQ community or the Asian American Pacific Islander community, we have got to be working with others. At the end of the day, we’re all in this together. We will rise and fall, not just with how safe we are, but how safe we all are. ...There is no way we can do this on our own.”

Asking how America got to the place where antisemitic events happen every day and hate-filled language is commonplace in physical and online spaces, Greenblatt said it’s due to the normalization of language that was never tolerated before from both average citizens and those in positions of influence, like rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“The normalization of hate is the problem,” he said. “And just to be clear, antisemitism starts with the Jews but never ends with the Jews. ... In 2020, we saw a 20% increase in hate crimes overall. Jews are the most targeted religious minority but the largest number of hate crimes happen against Black Americans. They’re racist in nature. The second largest category of hate crimes is against LGBTQ people. So hate is up – and against Asian Americans, the data is astonishing and terrifying. Hate has been weaponized in the political conversation in ways we have never seen before.”

Specifically commenting on the use of social media platforms and online spaces as a common place for hate speech, Greenblatt touched on how content influencers post on Twitter and Instagram, and even online gaming platforms like Roblox and Fortnite add fuel to the fire and amplify bigoted ideology.

“We should not minimize the power of people with platforms today, especially in a culture that prizes influencers over educators and elected officials,” he said. “So yeah, (Ye) with 31.5 million followers on Twitter, when he says things like ‘the Jews sold America to the Chinese,’ I know people will say, ‘oh, he’s just crazy. He doesn’t matter.’ But again, all it takes is one crazy person with a gun and we’ve seen that happen. So, I don’t doubt the damage that deranged people can do.”

Selim, who was born and raised in Cleveland, said his parents were Egyptian immigrants who came to Northeast Ohio in 1970, raising him in a household where antisemitism wasn’t something he thought about. But, fast forward to today, he is faced with nearly 3,000 incidents a year – and more than seven a day. Selim gave the example of a sixth grader that passed out Valentine’s Day cards to their class that read “I love you so much, my heart burns for you like six million Jews did in the Holocaust.”

“When I start to see these come in every single day, seven days a week, imagine the type of incidents,” he said. “When Jonathan talks about the normalization of antisemitism, the examples of Ye and (NBA star and former Cleveland cavalier) Kyrie Irving are accurate. But the ones you don’t hear about, the ones ADL staff deal with every day, those are the ones that happen in sixth-grade classrooms on Valentine’s Day.”

Recognizing that only so much can be done by large organizations like ADL, both Greenblatt and Selim said real change can happen on an individual level. Banding together and calling out hate when we see it in our communities can lead to greater change, Selim said.

“When you think about incidents of hate, they come in all forms, shapes and sizes,” he said. “There are big ones, like the Jan. 6 insurrection or Charlottesville, and there are small ones like Valentine’s Day cards in a sixth-grade classroom. So when I think about what we can do collectively to put all of those little pieces together so that the sum is greater than its parts is that when we see something happen, whether its the community you all belong to or your neighbors on the other side of town, it’s to show up for them and let them know they’re not alone.”

Greenblatt said, “I think all of us should remember that we have an innate capacity to be there for our fellow man. It says in the Bible and the Torah to love thy neighbor as thyself and I believe that is true. There is a lot to be concerned about and the issues are real. Ugly rhetoric can lead to real-world violence and yet, there is so much reason for hope. ... Don’t doubt what a few committed people can do. Change starts with each and every one of us.”