In light of the May 14 mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket, James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, is sounding the alarm about the spread of the “great replacement theory” by violent white supremacists and its implications for society.

In a Zoom interview with the Cleveland Jewish News May 16, Pasch pointed to the alleged shooter’s online screed, in which he wrote that his goal was “to spread awareness to my fellow white people about the problems the West is facing … and to encourage further attacks that will eventually start the way that will save the Western world.”

Pasch said these words “are strong indicators that the individual was very heavily influenced by white supremacist ideology, including their virulently racist and antisemitic ‘great replacement’ conspiracy theory.

“It is the same exact hateful, racist, antisemitic bile that inspired the shooters in Pittsburgh, in Poway, in El Paso, in New Zealand and in Charleston,” Pasch told the CJN.

He was referring to the following shootings:

• Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in which 11 people were killed and six were wounded;

• April 27, 2019, shooting at Chabad of Poway in California in which one person was killed and three were injured;

• March 15, 2019, shooting at a Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque and Islamic center killing 51 people and injuring 40;

• Aug. 3, 2019, shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in which 23 people were killed and 23 were injured;

• June 17, 2015 shooting in a Charleston, S.C., church, killing nine people.

In Buffalo, Payton S. Gendron, 18, of Conklin, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to murder when he was arraigned the night of the shooting, according to The Associated Press. The shooting, which killed 10 people and injured three, was outside a Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood. The gunman broadcast the shooting on the social media platform Twitch, which removed it within two minutes, AP reported.

Pasch said Gendron’s manifesto “echoes the previous posts of white supremacist shooters, and refers repeatedly to the ‘great replacement theory,’ which argues that Jews are responsible for non-white immigration into the United States, and that non-white immigrants will eventually ‘replace’ the white race. His manifesto was pushing for a race war of the gentiles versus the Jews. He also wrote that, ‘I wish all Jews to hell, and go back to hell, where you came from.’”

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he considered the shootings a hate crime.

“I want to be clear, for my part, from everything we know, this was a targeted attack, a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism,” Wray said in a conference call with reporters. “While there remain a lot of unknowns, as there always do in an investigation at this stage, what is absolutely certain is that we at the FBI are committed to comprehensively and aggressively investigating Saturday’s attack.”

Pasch said there is a clear pattern in the thinking of white supremacists leading to violence.

“We have been warning about and working to disrupt the danger of domestic terrorism for years,” Pasch said. “But this is a long line and yet another tragic example of how vigilant we all have to be to confront what is clearly a growing and ever-present danger with this kind of extremism in the United States.”

At the national level, the ADL on May 15 joined with the National Urban League, the League of United Latin American Citizens, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the National Action Network to call on President Joe Biden to “convene a summit to confront the threat.” Biden visited Buffalo on May 17.

At the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017, people chanted, “The Jews will not replace us.” At that rally, James Fields Jr. rammed his car into the crowd, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 35 people. Fields, of Maumee near Toledo, is serving a sentence of life in prison.

Since then, Tucker Carlson at Fox News and U.S. Rep. Steve King, among others, have used language echoing replacement theory, Pasch said. Carlson said the Democratic Party was attempting to “replace the electorate with third-world voters,” according to Pasch.

King tweeted “we can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies,” Pasch said.

“We saw this rhetoric make its way from a far-right rally into leaders in the community, espousing those viewpoints,” Pasch said.

Pasch said the great replacement theory was espoused by French nationalist Maurice Barres in the early 20th century and popularized by Renaud Camus in 2011.

“Camus believes that native white Europeans are being replaced in their countries by nonwhite immigrants from Africa and the Middle East,” Pasch said. “And the end result will be the extinction of the white race. That great replacement philosophy was quickly promoted by the white supremacist movement in the United States because it fit into the conspiracy theory about the impending destruction of the white race or what they referred to as the ‘white genocide.’ It also had a very strong and similar tone of the white supremacist rallying cry in the United States called the 14 words: ‘We must secure the existence of our people and the future for white children.’”

Shooters in the other incidents all posted messages of their own.

• Poway shooter John Timothy Earnest posted an open letter on 8chan. He wrote Jews were preparing a “meticulously planned genocide of the European race.” He is in prison for life without parole, serving multiple life sentences.

Earnest cited Brenton Harrison Tarrant in the Christchurch mosque shootings. Tarrant published a manifesto called “The Great Replacement,” which had racist and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Earnest also referred to Pittsburgh shooter Robert Gregory Bowers, who posted a message on Gab referring to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society: “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.” Bowers faces murder charges and 60 federal charges. He is awaiting trial. A police officer testified on Oct. 13, 2021, that Bowers said, “I had to do it, Jews are the children of Satan. They’re murdering our children,” according to the Associated Press.

• El Paso shooter Patrick Wood Crusius posted a manifesto that referred to a “Hispanic invasion,” Pasch said. Crusius was charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting as well as 90 federal charges and is awaiting trial.

• Charleston shooter Dylan Roof is in prison following a federal death sentence and multiple life sentences for state charges. Roof posted a manifesto on The Last Rhodesian, a website he owned.

Pasch called on people to raise their voices against expressions of hate speech and for political leaders and prominent members of the media to stop using such language and to call out such language when it is used and to organize against it.

“I think there’s a lot that everyday individuals could do,” Pasch said. “We all have a voice in this fight. As long as we organize and look out for one another and build coalitions, we will come out of this stronger than we were before. … Hate has never won in this country. It’s not going to start winning now. It’s just a matter of us coming together to achieve it.”