Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Nov. 25, 2020, awarding 53 Ohio nonprofits a share of $13 million in welfare money.
The order divvies up Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding for the state’s current fiscal year, which runs through July 1, 2021. Of the 53 nonprofits, 12 Northeast Ohio-based organizations were awarded money, allocated through the governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.
One of the organizations, Adoption Network Cleveland, which seeks to provide information, advocacy, education and support for members of the adoption, kinship and foster community, received $10,000.
Betsie Norris, executive director of Adoption Network Cleveland, said this is the first time the organization has received federal funds to distribute to the community.
“It’s really exciting to be able to help the families we serve,” she said. “The families are adoptive, foster families or kinship families, or adults that have spent time in foster care in their youth and now have to care for themselves. Those are the populations that we serve that we felt could use a leg up, especially during these difficult times.”
Under guidance from the federal level, Norris said the funds, which were used to set up the Family Resilience Fund, can be used for short-term expenses, like housing, food, transportation, and things that can help them “get on their feet and stay on their feet during this difficult time in the short-term.”
Norris recognized that within the large and diverse Cleveland community is an equally large and diverse Jewish community, containing many families that would fall under their service area. She said the organization hopes to specifically help and reach the Jewish community with these funds.
“We serve all families and want to reach all families,” she said. “There are many Jewish adoptive, kinship and foster families, so it’s an important population that we seek to serve both with this program as well as within the organization as a whole. It is a big part of Cleveland.”
With only a few months left until the funds expire, Tammy Gibson Willet, director of development and communications at Adoption Network Cleveland, said she hopes qualified in-need families reach out because the funds can make a difference in a family’s everyday life.
“This marries well with our mission because one of the focuses (of this order) is maintaining permanency for children,” she said. “And that is our primary focus for our programing in looking at adoptive, kinship and foster families. So, being able to meet that emergency need, and cover rent, so that they don’t have to move or become homeless, is critical in maintaining permanency for a child. It also alleviates some of the stress that our current climate has caused families.”
Norris said some families have already received funds, and about nine others have reached out and begun the vetting process.
On a wider scale, the presence of these types of programs helps people connect to organizations they might not have known could help them during tough times. Should Adoption Network Cleveland run out of funds before the July deadline, they plan to connect families to other local funds.
“There are so many families that are in crisis right now,” Willet said. “(Each organization) may be using (funding) for different purposes, but having that safety net available for families is very important. This is especially true for families who have never been in crisis before. Having those kinds of safety nets in the community are critical for individuals to help them get through this period and also know that there are organizations out there that are here to help them succeed.”
Norris said, “For a lot of families, it is hard to ask for money or resources. There is no judgment, and we understand these are unique times. We want families to come and no one is judging you if you need something.”