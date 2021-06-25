Adrenaline Monkey is commemorating its three-year anniversary and endurance through the pandemic with a family-friendly celebration for the community from noon to 7 p.m. June 27. The festivities will include outdoor activities, ninja vs. ninja, indoor obstacle courses, rock climbing walls and a high-ropes course.
Prior to the celebration, athletes of all levels can join Adrenaline Monkey for its ninja warrior-style qualifier for The State Games Ninja Challenge.
To purchase tickets for the festivities, visit adrenalinemonkeyfun.com.