Indoor adventure center Adrenaline Monkey will use its 24,000-square-foot facility as a remote learning space for students, the Warrensville Heights center announced in a news release.
Its new “Adventure School” is designed for children in grades K-8 who would benefit from active learning in a safe and secure environment, the release said. The program will have pods, which will be organized by grade level on a first-come, first-serve basis with a maximum of nine students per pod. Each pod could have a proctor, tutor or teacher based on the needs of the students within the pod.
Between the learning sessions, students will be able to play on the facility’s adventures, which include obstacle courses, rock climbing walls and an aerial ropes course.
“This program was developed in response to our customers’ request for a socially engaging and active environment to help navigate remote learning,” said general manager Jamie Haggerty in the release.
The program’s main objectives are to provide individualized support for each student through their school’s respective program; to monitor successful completion of assignments and facilitate appropriate interactions with students; to have a safe Adventure School experience for students and teachers; to enhance students’ social skills through group interaction, leadership opportunities and teamwork; to increase students’ health, immunity and well-being through active participation in games, fitness, play and creative activities; to build students’ character through positive values, peer engagement, interaction with adult role models and diverse, instructive activities; and to have fun and inspire adventure for life.
Enrollment capacity will be limited for safety and social distancing.
For questions about the Adventure School program or to enroll, contact Adrenaline Monkey at 216-282-3100 x1030 or info@adrenalinemonkeyfun.com.