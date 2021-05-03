Subaru of America, Inc. and Adventure Subaru in Painesville donated a check for $15,469 to United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland on April 22 as a result of the national and local car retailers’ annual campaign done in support of local communities.
Called the 2020 Subaru Share the Love event, SOA selected four national charities – the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and National Park Foundation – for customers to choose from to see a portion of their purchases go toward. Subaru retailers had the ability to add a local charity onto their list of donation options to help support their community, and Adventure Subaru selected UCP of Greater Cleveland located in downtown Cleveland as its hometown charity.
With every new Subaru purchased or leased from Nov. 19, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, Subaru donated $250 to each customer’s charity choice. There was no cap on the total donation from SOA to its charitable partners, according to a news release.
Adventure Subaru General Manager Dave Eartly presented the check of almost $15,500 to UCP of Greater Cleveland Director of Development Renee Canfield at 9:30 a.m. April 22.
SOA and its retailers strive to surpass a grand total of $200 million donated by the end of this year since the event’s creation 13 years ago.