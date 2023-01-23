Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer rights advocacy group and think tank based in Washington, D.C., has filed an amicus brief in the legal case filed by Beachwood Police Chief Kate McLaughlin on Dec. 23, 2022, against an individual who has been sending anonymous emails and making internet posts about Beachwood senior administrative staff, including McLaughlin.
Named as John Doe in the original filing by Daniel Powell, McLaughlin’s legal counsel, and Michael Pelagalli, both of Minc Law LLC in Orange, McLaughlin and the city mean to seek injuctive relief and damages arising out of “a persistent and continuous course of tortious conduct by an unknown individual whose malicious actions, which are carried out through various internet personas, cause harm to McLaughlin’s reputation, the city’s operations, and other collective and individual protected interests of the plaintiffs,” the filing read.
Through the lawsuit, McLaughlin and the city hope to determine the identity of John Doe through the discovery process, after which the lawsuit will be amended as necessary to specify their identity, capacity and residence, and to effectuate service.
But in Public Citizen’s amicus brief, this would violate the anonymous poster’s First Amendment Rights. Public Citizen has members in all 50 states, including Ohio.
“Identifying the speaker gives the plaintiff both immediate relief and a powerful weapon, enabling the use of extra-judicial self-help measures to counteract both the speech and the speaker,” the brief reads. “It also creates a substantial risk of harm to the speaker, who forever loses the right to remain anonymous, and may be exposed to efforts to punish or deter her speech. Whatever the reason for speaking anonymously, a rule that makes it too easy to remove the cloak of anonymity will deprive the marketplace of ideas of valuable contributions.”