Mitchel Aeder was elected unanimously as the 18th president of the Orthodox Union, the nation’s largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, at the union’s biennial convention Jan. 1 in Woodmere, N.Y., according to a news release.
He takes over from Mark (Moishe) Bane, who gave an exclusive interview with the Cleveland Jewish News on a November trip to Cleveland and served as OU president for six years. Convention delegates also elected other lay leaders to various positions and long-standing OU board member Yehuda Neuberger was elected as chairman of the board of directors.
“It is a great honor to work with the OU’s extraordinary professionals and engaged lay leaders,” Aeder said in the release. “I am humbled by the opportunity to partner with them in leading this great institution. I thank my mentor and friend, Moishe Bane, for his visionary leadership and look forward to his continued involvement in the OU.”
Aeder has served on the OU’s board since 2000, most recently serving as chairman of the board of directors. He has served as chairman of Yachad, the OU department that provides services to individuals with special needs, and the Youth Commission that governs NCSY, the OU’s youth movement that provides 30,000 Jewish teenagers with programming to help them develop a positive Jewish identity.
Professionally, Aeder was a corporate tax partner for many years at PricewaterhouseCoopers prior to his 2021 retirement. He lives in Queens, N.Y. with his wife, Dr. Lita Aeder.
“Mitch already has proven himself an extraordinarily thoughtful and capable leader of the Jewish people,” OU executive vice president and COO Rabbi Dr. Josh Joseph said in the release. “His dedication to the OU, and his insight into the areas of strategy, culture and entrepreneurship are essential to steward this important position. We look forward to Mitch’s many future accomplishments, and know that under his direction we will achieve the many forward-thinking goals we have envisioned, such as the creation of a pipeline for staff and volunteers to grow into leadership positions within the OU and the greater Jewish community.”
The role of OU president is a two-year term. Bane, elected to serve three terms, achieved far-reaching and historic accomplishments that achieved transformational change, according to the release. He led during the pandemic as the OU continued to grow, facilitating the purchase of the OU’s new headquarters in downtown New York City.
“It has been a distinct privilege to serve as president of the OU, an organization that has been a backbone of the Orthodox Jewish community for 125 years providing critical support and services to our community,” Bane said in the release. “I depart knowing the Orthodox Union is in good hands under Mitch, who has contributed so much in the two decades he already has dedicated himself to the organization.”
Under Bane, the OU expanded its offerings, revamped its professional leadership structure, added board members and three new departments, Torah Initiatives, Women’s Initiative and Impact Accelerator. Other initiatives included Project Community 2020 to engage with teenagers, college students and Yachad members with educational and volunteer opportunities; an annual day of Torah learning at Citi Field in New York started in 2017; created a Ukraine fund and worked with partners to establish medical supply and kosher food distribution centers in Eastern Europe; and launched a two-week emergency campaign in May 2021 to raise funds for oxygen concentrators as India’s COVID-19 cases skyrocketed.
“The continuation of strong lay leadership is crucial for the Orthodox Union,” OU executive vice president Rabbi Moshe Hauer said in the release. “Even as we grappled daily with the practical physical challenges of surging antisemitism and the pandemic, Moishe’s clear vision ensured that the OU would not be distracted from its vital efforts to grow the community’s religious engagement. Under Mitch’s guidance, I am confident that our organization will continue to creatively grow opportunities for the Jewish community to connect to Torah and to observance and to do much good for each other and for the world as a whole.”