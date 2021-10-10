Jim Fleischer, a Kent State University graduate who has been CEO of AEPi, since June 2018, died Oct. 9 from cancer. He was 52.
In a statement posted on its website, AEPi said, “Jim fought a courageous battle against cancer for the last three years, but the fight was too much and he passed away yesterday evening surrounded by his family and fraternity brothers.”
Fleischer, a Canton native, graduated from Kent State in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology, and worked as an AEPi chapter consultant upon graduation before working as a fundraiser for UJA Federation of New York.
He owned his own printing business on Long Island for nearly 18 years, during which time he was a volunteer chapter adviser and regional governor for AEPi and was elected to the supreme board of governors in 2006. In 2013, Fleischer rejoined the fraternity’s executive staff as its assistant executive director and COO. In 2019, AEPi’s supreme council awarded him the Order of the Lion, the fraternity’s highest honor, for exemplary dedication and service to the fraternity.
“Until he took his last breath yesterday, Jim demonstrated his love for two things above all else: his family and AEPi,” AEPi said in the statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, Ali, his sons, AEPi brothers Ethan and Spencer Fleischer, and his daughter, Madi. AEPi will always be there for the Fleischer family, and we have already pledged to help support the family.
“Jim’s love for AEPi was unmatched. Those of us who knew him well, knew that there was nothing that energized him more than having the opportunity to meet with undergraduate AEPi brothers, to help them better themselves and their chapters. His commitment to AEPi’s mission, our Jewish communities and Israel are why he devoted his life to our fraternity. We hope that we all use Jim’s life as further inspiration to better our fraternity and our communities.”
AEPi CFO Rob Derdiger will assume Fleischer’s responsibilities in the short term and continue to lead the fraternity operations with the ongoing guidance and support of the supreme board of governors, AEPi said in the statement.
Fleischer is survived by his wife of 26 years, Alison Braun Fleischer; his sons, Ethan and Spencer, his daughter, Madison “Madi”; his father, Frank Fleischer of Canton; his brother, Richard “Rick” of South Euclid; and his in-laws, Roberta and Shepherd Casden of Saugerties, N.Y., and Robert and Ruth Braun of Coram, N.Y.; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Andrea Braun of Great Neck, N.Y.; and his loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara, and brother, Randy.
A service will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Congregation Beth El Zedeck at 600 W. 70th St. in Indianapolis, which will also be available via livestream on Beth El’s website atBEZ613.org. For those wishing to attend in person, proof of vaccination and face masks will be required. ARN Funeral and Cremation Services in Zionsville is handling arrangements.
Shiva will be observed at Alpha Epsilon Pi’s Executive offices at 8815 Wesleyan Road in Indianapolis following the burial service at the cemetery and from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, with minyan at 5:30 at the Fleischer residence at 12049 Eagleview Drive in Zionsville, Ind.
The AEPi Foundation is raising funds to assist the Fleischer family. More information can be found at aepi.org/jim-memorial.
