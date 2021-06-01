Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity has issued a call to action to its members in the face of rising global antisemitism.
“In the last week, antisemitic incidents have risen nearly 500% in the United States and across the globe,” said AEPi CEO Jim Fleischer, a graduate of Kent State University in Kent, said in a news release. “A lot of that has been ‘justified’ by saying that ‘people’ are angry with Israel and taking it out on Jews around the world. There is no justification for hate or antisemitism. Those assaulting Jews – either physically or verbally – are antisemites. There is no room for distinction. …We encourage our brothers to be loud and proud about being Jewish, being members of AEPi and supporting the state of Israel.”
Fleischer urged every alumnus and undergraduate member of Alpha Epsilon Pi to show their pride in AEPi and their Jewish community by wearing the fraternity’s letter on May 27, in conjunction with a national program, “A Day of Action Against Antisemitism” co-sponsored by the fraternity and several other national Jewish organizations.
“As brothers of Alpha Epsilon Pi, it is again time to lead,” Fleischer said. “Now is not the time to try to hide our pride in our Jewish heritage and community. Now is the time to proudly make sure everyone knows who we are and to stand up and fight against hate and antisemitism.”