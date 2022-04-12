Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity, the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, raised $17,029 for AEPi’s Repair the World Fund through the fraternity’s annual Mensch Madness bracket challenge, according to an April 5 news release.
The fund benefits organizations supporting Jewish and Israeli causes, and this year raised more than double the highest amount ever raised since the program was launched in 2014.
The bracket challenge, similar to that of the annual NCAA college basketball tournament, hads college campuses across the world compete against each other. The AEPi chapter to raised the most money wins a prize, as does the individual submitting the winning bracket.
Raising a total of $2,633, AEPi at Indiana University won this year’s competition, and brother Grant Bolotin from Purdue University submitted the winning bracket. Other top finishers included California State, Northridge ($2,372), Elon University ($2,303), University of Colorado at Boulder ($1,197) and Vanderbilt University ($1,043).
“As the international Jewish fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi holds the Jewish ideal of tikkun olam, or repairing the world, as an important value. It’s the cornerstone of our philanthropic giving and this commitment to giving to Jewish and Israeli causes is something that differentiates us from all other fraternities,” AEPi CEO Rob Derdiger said in the release. “I’m very proud of the effort our undergrads put in this year to raise these funds and I congratulate our Brothers at Indiana University for their winning effort.”
AEPi’s Repair the World Fund supports global Jewish community through donations to organizations that provide assistance to those without adequate resources, support the fight against debilitating disease, provide worldwide disaster relief and much more. The fund, which is contributed to by AEPi brothers from chapters around the world as part of the fraternity’s Official Philanthropy Program, currently supports three beneficiaries: the Jaffa Institute, United Hatzalah and the Israel Cancer Research Fund.