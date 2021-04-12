Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity is raising money for various causes while providing a way for the international Jewish community to connect with the Kotel even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under AEPi’s new Kotel Project, brothers at the fraternity’s Israeli chapters will place a note at the Kotel in exchange for donations to its Repair the World Fund. AEPi has six undergraduate chapters and numerous alumni in Israel and is the only fraternity to have undergraduate chapters there.
The fund supports the global Jewish community through donations to organizations that assist those in need, supports efforts to fight disease, and provides worldwide disaster relief, among other causes. Current beneficiaries are Israel Cancer Research Fund, The Jaffa Institute, which assists disadvantaged children in Jaffa and their families, and United Hatzalah, a volunteer medical first responder service.
“This project completely demonstrates our fraternity’s commitment to Israel, tikkun olam, and our mission to develop leadership for the global Jewish community,” said AEPi CEO Jim Fleischer, a Canton native and graduate of Kent State University in Kent, said in a news release. “I’m proud of our Israeli brothers for taking on this initiative.”
The project also provides Jews worldwide access to the Kotel even as travel is restricted due to the pandemic.
“No one has been able to visit Jerusalem for more than a year,” Fleischer said. “Obviously, the impact on Israel’s economy is immense, but this is also taking a spiritual toll on the Jewish Diaspora. Our Israeli brothers came to us with this idea to support our philanthropy project and, at the same time, help those looking to connect – in some way – with the holy land.”