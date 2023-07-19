AFMDA card party benefits MDA

Israel's president sought to reassure Congress about the state of Israel’s democracy and the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship. President Isaac Herzog's remarks Wednesday in a speech to Congress acknowledged “intense and painful debate” at home over actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government. Herzog is the second Israeli president, after his father, Chaim Herzog, to address Congress. His speech marks modern Israel’s celebration of its 75th year. But his visit also exposes the difficulties Democrats face in balancing longstanding U.S. support for ally Israel with disapproval of some actions by Netanyahu’s government, a coalition of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties.