AFMDA card party benefits MDA

About 150 women attended American Friends of David Adom’s card party to provide philanthropic support for Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service and the county’s representatives to the International Red Cross, June 13 at Beechmont Country Club in Orange.
Maggie Abrams of Orange, who volunteered for Magen David Adom during her gap year in Israel, spoke at the event.
“It was an extraordinary opportunity to learn firsthand from the MDA’s world-class EMT and paramedics and to gain a deeper understanding of Israeli society,” Abrams said at the event, according to a news release.
Stacy Singerman, who is advisory council member for American Friends of Magen David Adom in Cleveland, spoke at the event about the organization’s lifesaving work.
“Support for the MDA is urgently needed now more than ever to meet the growing demand for pre-hospital emergency care,” she said at the event, according to the release.
Also, Barbara Somogyi, national vice chair of the Women’s Divison of Israel Bonds, told attendees about a national campaign spearheaded by Israel Bonds and AFMDA to support the Milk Bank at MDA’s new Marcus National Blood Services Center through the purchase of an Israel Bond, according to the release.