The American Friends of Magen David Adom held its fall event Sept. 22 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood.
The evening was held in honor of the 27,000 volunteer paramedics and EMTs of Magen David Adom, Israel’s Red Cross, and national emergency series. Featuring American born, Israeli comedian Joel Chasnoff, attendees also heard from MDA senior EMT Dovale Shachor. He shared stories about his years of volunteer services, beginning at age 15. Now studying to be a paramedic, Shachor also has close ties to Cleveland, having lived here for many years, according to a news release.
Elissa Wuliger, advisory council member, also spoke about the work of the ambulance sponsored by the Cleveland community in August 2019, which has gone on 4,484 calls since then. She also noted the need to replenish its supplies, the release said.
To learn more about Magen David Adom, contact Darcee Kwait Cohen at dcohen@afmda.org or 216-233-1595.