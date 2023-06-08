Solon Community Living officially broke ground on its residential community for adults with developmental disabilities June 7 at 6655 Clearwater Court in Solon – a process that began eight years ago when Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian founded the organization in 2015.
The Bagdasarians have lived in Solon since 1997, and are the parents of two adult children, Julie and Alex, with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause a range of developmental issues including learning disabilities and cognitive impairment. The couple also founded the Fragile X Alliance of Ohio in 1997, following Julie and Alex’s diagnosis in 1995.
The community, set on 3.65 acres off of Aurora Road and Portz Parkway, will feature 14 ADA-compliant, private homes in six buildings. Each building will feature a second-floor caregiver suite. The suites include an open-floor concept living room and kitchen, accessible bathrooms, bedrooms, laundry rooms and a front porch.
Homes range from approximately 900-square-foot one-bedroom residences and approximately 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom residences. The neighborhood will also feature ample greenspace, an ADA-accessible clubhouse with a teaching kitchen, library, sensory area, office and gathering space, and an outdoor terrace, and attached garages and storage areas.
A 2024 completion is planned.
Solon City Council officially accepted Solon Community Living’s bid to purchase the land in November 2021, which was the culmination of years of collaboration between the city and the organization, Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus said at the groundbreaking.
“Truth be told, being mayor of Solon is a freaking awesome job,” he said. “There are parts of each day where I have such a sense of pride being mayor of this city. But, I have to tell you, today is a little different. There is a different sense of pride in me today. It’s not about graduation rates, test scores or the No. 1 ranking of our school system. It’s not about our phenomenal city services. It’s not about our 900 businesses or job hub. Today is about love. It’s about our heart and the soul of our community.”
Reflecting on the process over the last eight years, Kraus said Solon Community Living’s successes are the “greatest legacy” for the city.
“When we started this process, (we) started hearing the stories of the families, ‘what is going to happen to my child with a disability when I am not around, or can no longer care for them,’” he reflected. “Being the first community in America, I believe, to zone property in our community for adults with disabilities, that’s teamwork. And this city got it right from the beginning. They understood the families that have to go through this – they need rest, they need peace of mind.”
The Bagdasarian’s pastor, the Rev. Father Hratch Sargsyan of St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church in Richmond Heights, also delivered an invocation.
When speaking to the standing-room-only crowd, Ara Bagdasarian was moved to tears. He spoke of his and Leslie’s journey in conceptualizing Solon Community Living. Starting as something they wished existed for their children, Bagdasarian explained they felt they couldn’t be the only families searching for this option – nor should they be the only family to benefit from it.
“Today’s groundbreaking is indeed an amazing and exciting day,” he said. “It represents the culmination of eight years of our work, collaboration and really answering the call to address an unmet need. As you can see, we’ve literally moved mountains to get here.”
Referring to the empty plot that will become Solon Community Living as his “field of dreams,” Bagdasarian said these types of communities are driven by love and family.
“We are proud and excited that Solon is leading the way here with this project,” he said. “Where else would 83% of the voters approve zoning for individuals with special needs on a property like this?”
Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne likened back to his 16-year work as president of University Circle Inc., recalling many projects and discussions to create a “complete community” in University Circle and dealing with the NIMBY, or not-in-my-backyard, mentality along the way. He explained Solon is the exact opposite of that, creating “inclusionary zoning” and boasting a YIMBY approach, or yes-in-my-backyard.
“You’re setting the gold standard with Solon Community Living, and that hopefully is going to be a seed you plant that goes beyond this generation and into generations to come,” he said, also presenting the Bagdasarians and Kraus with county proclamations for their efforts.
Attendees also heard comments from Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities superintendent and CEO Amber Gibbs, who called Solon Community Living “innovative and groundbreaking.”
Future Solon Community Living resident Jack Hemmelgarn, who said he plans to be the “watchman” of the new neighborhood, closed out the groundbreaking by sharing his excitement for his new home.
“I can’t wait until it’s done, so I can have a bunch of parties,” Hemmelgarn said, earning a laugh from the crowd.