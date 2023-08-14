After getting hit by a car while running through Shaker Lakes in January, Adam Small was not sure what he would be able to do again. Seven months later, he completed two 100-mile runs two weeks apart, being the second and third that he has completed.
“I wake up thankful every day that God gave me a second chance in life,” Small, a congregant of Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Getting out and running again was a step in recovery that I was able to push through,” “It had its painful days, and I had my setbacks but to me that was really something that I could attach to so concretely that I had already in my life to really be my set of crutches to get me back going in life.”
Small, a former congregate and third-generation congregant of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, got into trail running during the COVID-19 pandemic when gyms closed, and he was looking for sports and recreation. He completed his first 100-miler in 2021.
Small said he did not realize that running would become a part of his recovery and routine.
“The first day we got out, a mile was perhaps the greatest mile I’d ever run in my life,” he said.
After that first mile, he kept adding on miles and as each month that went by, he started setting a bigger goals or dreams to accomplish. In May, he placed first male in a 24 hour trail race of 83 miles in Richfield.
With longer races, people quit or don’t finish the race for a variety of reasons, especially pain, he said. Finishing a 100-mile event in 24 hours or less is considered a “lifetime achievement.”
Most of the races are amateur, so there is not a traditional celebration because the normal completion rate is one-third to one-half, Small said. People who finish get a medal and applauded because it’s a “Herculean effort,” he said.
Running races like this is a “learn as you go game,” Small said.
Small ran the Froggy Mountain 100, a private race in Galax, Va., which started on July 21 in 48 hours and 47 minutes, this does not include breaks or sleep. This race is known as the hardest in America due to the elevation gain at 35,000 feet, Small said,
He was invited to the race by Rosie Gagnon of Virginia, who finished first with 57 hours straight hours, and within two hours of being invited, he was in the car on his way down, he said.
“I didn’t even know going down, it was only a 100-mile event, I thought I would be able to go down and run some alternative distances,” Small said. “... I just sort of showed up without even having a plan for the mileage and just literally just went for it.”
The 5 Lakes Ultra Race, a race starting in Bolivar, around 20 minutes south of Canton, put on by Race Brimstone Aug. 5, turned into 103.5 miles with him finishing in 33 hours and 29 minutes.
“We had fun. We took pictures of all the creeks in the woods, the sunrise, the sunset, whatever neat things we saw on the sides of the roads,” Small said “... The goal was to finish because this was actually an incredibly hard event.”
Although the Froggy Mountain 100 was a spur of the moment decision, The 5 Lakes Ultra Race has been a plan for Small since last Labor Day when he heard about it when finishing a race.
“That 100-miler was my goal,” Small said.