More than a year after a vacancy was created on Cleveland Heights City Council and after the council faced an unsuccessful legal challenge for its failure to act, the council voted 5-1 to appoint Craig Cobb to the open seat March 15.
“Council is now whole again,” Mayor Jason Stein said after the vote.
Cobb was one of four finalists for the post to replace councilwoman Melissa Yasinow, who resigned in March 2, 2020, after relocating to Chagrin Falls.
The other finalists were Tony Cuda, Robert Koonce and Anthony Maddox.
Cobb, a lawyer and former judge, is the manager of the Cleveland branch legal office of Farmers Insurance Exchange. He lived in Cleveland Heights from 1979 to 1986, and has now lived in Cleveland Heights since 2000. He is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland.
Cobb was previously appointed to serve on city council in August 2019, and lost his election bid in November 2019 to Davida Russell.
Russell made the motion to nominate Cobb to the post at the meeting. She said she did so “for the sake of the city,” not out of personal preference.
Melody Joy Hart seconded the motion.Councilman Michael N. Ungar said he “commended” Russell’s gesture of compromise. Councilwoman Mary Dunbar also said she was in favor of the motion.
Councilman Kahlil Seren explained his dissenting vote, saying it was against his personal principles to appoint a person a second time to council.
Council received 19 applications for the open seat, designated four finalists in May 2020, but came to a logjam until the March 15 vote.
Cleveland Heights resident Garry Kanter filed an unsuccessful writ of mandamus in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas that would have compelled Cleveland Heights to fill the vacant position.