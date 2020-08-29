Six Pepper Pike students will attend Orange schools – but only for the 2020-21 school year –two days after a family filed suit following the Orange school board’s decision that blocked them from doing so the night before school started.
The families, who live in the Beachwood City School District, had hoped their children would be able to continue attending Orange schools through graduation, per superintendents’ agreements that the Beachwood school board approved 5-0 Aug. 26, but the Orange board rejected in a split vote later that day.
“The boys will be back in school at Orange on Monday,” said Michael Kirschner, whose sons Noam, 6, and Leon, 8, attend Moreland Hills Elementary School. “We are thrilled about that.” Their attempts to attend school virtually on Aug. 27, the first day of school, were blocked and the boys were not in school Aug. 2.
Kirschner said he will pursue a territory transfer for his street, which is in the Beachwood School District based on a land swap that took place when Interstate 271 was built.
The three families live on North Pointe Drive in the Pointe at Sterling Lakes subdivision and have been attending Orange schools under the mistaken belief that the subdivision was in the Orange district. The Cuyahoga County Auditor Office’s website incorrectly listed the area as being in Orange.
On the evening of Aug. 28, Fani and Michael Kirschner signed a settlement agreement addressing the lawsuit Jeremy A. Tor filed on his behalf one day earlier.
Language within it reads, that Kirschners’ “two sons will be enrolled in Orange for the 2020-2021 school year to allow the pending territory transfer to be processed to its completion.”
It further reads, “The students will only be permitted to enroll in Orange for the 2021-2022 school year if the territory transfer process is successful or the family changes its residence and moves into the Orange City School District.”
At the Aug. 29 special school board meeting, which took less than four minutes, the vote was 4-0, with Rebecca Boyle abstaining.
The vote was on “a resolution to approve agreements as presented,” board president Beth Wilson-Fish, board president.
“So moved,” Deborah Kamat said.
“I’ll second,” Melanie Weltman said.
They were the two board members who voted to reject the superintendents’ agreements on Aug. 26.
Beth Wilson-Fish and Jeffrey Leikin also previously voted in favor of the agreements,
Citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, Orange superintendent Lynn Campbell would not elaborate on the substance of the agreements. It’s unclear whether the vote also anticipates that Beachwood will send tax dollars from the three families to Orange.
Boyle introduced a written statement by saying she wanted to take some time to address her abstention.
“I just wanted to address the misinformation that’s been circulating about my required abstention in the recent board vote,” she said. “Board positions are part-time roles. We all have outside lives and relationships that ostensibly have no overlap to our board positions. However, as my colleagues have undoubtedly faced, sometimes our lives and board positions intersect and can result in a conflict.
“When this occurs, we must abstain, not just from voting but from the participation and the deliberation in discussion of the matter. This is consistent with our code of ethics, code of conduct found in the Orange City School bylaws. As soon as I became aware of a conflict, I informed by board president, superintendent and treasurer. I also consulted legal counsel and then informed the rest of the board colleagues of my required abstention. All of these actions transpired well in advance of the board vote last Wednesday. While these positions are deemed part time and the financial benefits minimal, this is a position that I value and I take seriously. I always want to be a part of the decision-making process. My family moved to Orange specifically because of our schools. My daughter graduated from here and my son is currently a junior. I’m proud of the work that we all do and the impact that we have on our children and our communities. And I will continue to take necessary steps to provide a safe and nurturing environment for all our students so they can reach their full potential.”
She asked that her statement be included in the minutes.
The Aug. 29 board vote of 4-0 with Boyle abstaining allows Orange Superintendent Lynn Campbell to sign the agreement.
Beachwood opposes a territory transfer, Superintendent Robert P. Hardis has said, and a lawyer for Beachwood schools notified the Kirschners their submittal of materials wasn’t timely.
The state takes up territory transfers only in even-numbered years, and deadlnes for submittal of materials were March 15 and April 1.
Orange’s superintendent notified families of the error in an April 4 letter. He suggested at that time the families pursue a territory transfer.
“We were presented with new information after the August 26th board meeting,” Campbell wrote in an Aug. 29 statement, “And I’m happy we were able to continue working with the families to reach an agreement.“
Tor, the Kirschners’ lawyer, said he is not concerned about the deadlines regarding the territory transfer.
“Because of the COVID emergency statute that extended the deadline and an Ohio Supreme Court case that I think is on point, I think that this petition will be processed by the Ohio Department of Education, and I do trust that they will evaluate it and decide it on the merits, rather than a procedural timeliness issue,” Tor told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 29. “Whether ultimately it will pass of course remains to be seen.”
Tor is a partner at Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP of Cleveland, who took on the case pro bono after he read about the Kirschners’ plight in the CJN.
“I understand where Beachwood is coming from,” Tor said. “I hope that the (Ohio) Board of Education will see that it makes good sense to keep this neighborhood and keep this school district integrated in the way that everyone assumed it was. If you just look at it objectively, look at a map, it makes complete sense to keep this street in this neighborhood in Pepper Pike in Orange.”
Both Tor and Kirschner said they bear no ill will toward Beachwood.
“They’ve worked with us over the past few months to try and find a reasonable solution,” Tor said. “We appreciate their efforts and we appreciated working with them. We’re sorry we couldn’t have finality.”
Kirschner said he and his family were relieved.
“We’re happy knowing that our kids’ education at Orange is secure at least for this next year,” he said. “It’s very helpful.”