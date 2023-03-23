Agudas Achim Congregation in Canton will hold its seventh Pesach Experience at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center at 600 N. Aurora Road, in Aurora.
The program is run by Rabbi Ahron Y. Kushner, with Rabbi Laibel Scheinbaum serving as scholar-in-residence, Leah Lepa, who takes reservations for the event, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cost is $5,890 per couple, all-inclusive, for Passover. Partial options are available as well.
To participate in the first four days of events, the price is $3,400 per couple, and to participate in only the last three days the price is $2,040 per couple. Each package is all-inclusive, and participants will receive a room, three meals per day and have access to a 24-hour tea room. Deadline to RSVP is March 28.
Entertainment during the week will include a juggler, a magician, an animal show, paint night and musicians.
Lepa said the event attracts about 350 guests per year and highest standards of kashrut will be observed.