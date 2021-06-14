University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood was given the highest possible rating of five stars for quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The Medicare providing federal agency bestows one to five stars per a hospital’s safety, efficiency and patient experience. Star ratings are determined using a hospital’s level of quality measures in mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
Scores mirror common conditions, like heart attack and pneumonia, and the overall rating showcases how each hospital performs, on average, compared to over 4,500 other hospitals in the U.S. About 450 hospitals received a five-star rating from CMS.
“Our caregivers excel in meeting and exceeding quality standards of care at UH Ahuja Medical Center, and I’m proud that our team has once again achieved the highest rating awarded by CMS,” Alan Papa, COO, UH East Market, and president, UH Ahuja Medical Center, said in a news release. “This prestigious designation comes at an exciting time of celebration of our 10-year anniversary as a successful hospital and anticipation as we look forward to opening the doors of our UH Ahuja Phase 2 expansion in 2023.”